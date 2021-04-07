The T14R’s overall architecture was redesigned to offer visibility gains, making it safer for everyone on the job site, while increasing the operator confidence and, in turn, productivity.

Prinoth unveiled the next generation of the Panther T14R crawler carrier. Prinoth has increased the Panther's speed and power, while adding a host of new features designed to boost uptime and operator performance.

Move More, Faster

The next-generation builds upon the speed/payload combination of the Panther T14R. A boost in speed of up to 5 percent, coupled with the T14R's payload, further increases its productivity. And, company officials say, it demonstrates Prinoth's commitment to providing the highest productivity levels for off-road construction projects.

"Everyone knows that bigger payloads and faster cycle times deliver more productivity and bigger profits, and at Prinoth, we're dedicated to helping our customers get more for their investment," said Patrick Hébert, product manager of the Panther.

"That's why we worked hard as a team to provide not only exceptional payload, but also the best payload-to-weight ratio in the industry. With this next generation, we now offer a 15 percent advantage in this critical category over our closest competitor by carrying less dead weight."

Direct Visibility, All Around Safety

The T14R's overall architecture was redesigned to offer visibility gains, making it safer for everyone on the job site, while increasing the operator confidence and, in turn, productivity. Unrestricted cab views will provide safety for operators and other workers. Accidents can seriously impact productivity, and safety innovations are an important way to prevent them.

Producing New Benefits for Operators

The new T14R also provides operators with enhanced comfort and intuitive features that make easy work during long shifts. For example, new warning systems on the enhanced in-cab display allow operators to confidently take on challenging conditions.

"We didn't just make the machine more efficient," said Alessandro Ferrari, Prinoth CEO. "The advancements found in this new generation of Panther make operators more efficient as well."

Technology Upgrades

Prinoth engineers also carried out upgrades inside of the Panther, including a new engine and a first-of- its kind drive-direction reset. Without sacrificing power, the new generation of Panther vehicles is now driven by Cat's double-label engine model C7.1 EPA Tier IV Final/EUROMOT Stage V, supporting Prinoth's Clean Motion philosophy for sustainability.

Clean Motion is the company's forward-thinking corporate philosophy synonymous not only with low energy consumption but also with environmental protection in ecologically sensitive areas.

Operators also will appreciate an exclusive single-touch drive-direction reset for effortless turnarounds and improved settings of the hydrostatic drive motor, which optimizes high travel speed and responsiveness under high-torque demand.

"Our engineers achieved what few thought possible," said Ferrari. "They made the world's fastest crawler carrier even faster. The safest carrier even safer. The easiest even easier. And the cleanest even cleaner. In other words, the best is now even better."

For more information, visit www.prinoth.com.

