The economy needs more infrastructure to connect supply chains across borders. To connect households across metropolitan areas. However, building housing, transportation, water, sewage, public facilities and other necessities can be expensive and at the moment it is facing huge delays due to the global shortage of materials.

Without adequate infrastructure, the economy cannot flourish. Without materials, connections cannot be built.

The above statement seems a catch 22, however, the solution is pretty simple and can be summarized in this sentence. Infrastructure: do more with less.

How did MB Crusher come to this conclusion? By watching what its clients did to overcome the shortage. The company saw how clients used resources efficiently. How wastage was avoided.

The results were pretty amazing, they reduced construction costs, avoided waiting for supplies to arrive and used the carrier machine already part of their fleet to do so and one of MB's attachments.

How Trenching is Done Without Purchasing Filler Material

In the Cerro Negro mine in the Atacama region of Chile, 50 mi. of trenching across the desert has been done without having to purchase and transport the sand needed to fill the trench.

The client attached an MB-S18 screening bucket to the Doosan DX225LC to repurpose the excavated material into the filler. Huge savings paired up with a speedy execution of the job, as well as being environmentally friendly. On-site processing not only reduces the number of trucks but also avoids contamination of material coming in from outside the region.

How Urban Piping is Done in Complete Safety

In Agadir, a port city in Morocco, a new water pipeline has been done across the city. In the Saharan climate it was fundamental that the reconstruction of this pipeline of drinking water was done quickly with the maximum safety for the workers. Manual separation of the excavated material would not only take too long, but it would have been risky and also the material obtained would not have been homogeneous.

By employing an MB-S18 screening bucket and using the Doosan 240 at the site, the excavated material has been sifted obtaining uniform graded material, moreover, the MB's attachment has improved the speed and safety at this job site.

Cut Costs While Preparing Tons of Railways Ballast

The development of the railway infrastructure network enhances economic developments, as a train line is used to transport goods and facilitate commuting and tourism. A huge amount of track ballast is needed to make new rail lines, as its layers hold the track in place as the trains roll over, also it facilitates drainage of water and also restrains vegetation growth.

MB Crusher saw how in India and Italy its customers managed to prepare a great pile of clean crushed rocks ready to be laid for the new rail tracks, all done reusing materials available. Cleaning the rocks makes the process cost-efficient.

In India, they used the Sany SY220 and an MB-S18 screening bucket during the actual construction, while in Italy the same rotary bucket model was mounted on a Hitachi EX215 to sift at the quarry, salvaging materials and loading the truck in one unique motion.

Maintenance of the railway that connects Warsaw to the nearby Polish regions provided the customer with many unused old sleepers. He bought a mobile jaw crusher bucket BF70.2 for his Atlas 1604 excavator and began to reduce the railway sleepers, obtaining crushed material that can be used as a sub-base for the ballast.

Waste nothing is the key to success. Let's build the future together. It is fast. It is easy.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

