A celebration was in order as RB Scott Equipment hosted an open house at its new facility: 17403 County Rd. NW in Clearwater, Minn., on Oct. 28. Guests were treated to a food truck lunch and dinner, an aftermarket product showcase and were able to view all RB Scott's latest lines of equipment.

Members of the sales team, including Jim Squiers and Scott Mickelson, who serve as district managers in the Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota markets, as well as manufacturer representatives were on hand to answer questions and provide information on the equipment. Everything on display is available through the company's warehouse and equipment yard. Owners, John and Nancy Mickelson, and the entire RB Scott team offer their appreciation to the vendors who were all supportive of this important event.

The Clearwater store, which opened for business Oct. 26, is RB Scott's first location in Minnesota. It features a large warehouse and office space, and sits on 8 acres. Plans call for a future expansion with additional service and storage areas.

"This was a perfect location to serve our customers in Minnesota," said John Mickelson, owner and president of RB Scott. "We have been doing business here for 45 years, so it made sense to open a facility to be able to better serve these customers here with parts, service, rentals and new and used equipment."

Customers can find major lines of equipment for sale and for rent at RB Scott, including Metso Outotec, StraightLine, GreyHawk Design & Fabrication, MDS Rip Rap Machines, Argonics, Atlas Copco, Flex-Hide Conveyor Belting, Flexco, ITR, Master Power Transmission, Robit, Scheerer, Superior Components, Tema Isenmann, Weg and more.

The company offers a large inventory of new and used equipment, offers aftermarket support and service and has an extensive parts inventory with minimal turn-around time for parts not kept on site. The sales and service team receives constant training and product education, as well as hands-on experience with all products.

"The primary focus of RB Scott is to take care of customers like they are our family and our friends. We wanted to be able to provide better service to our customers in Minnesota and be able to support them locally with this new location," said Mickelson. "Clearwater was great to work with. The city was excited to have us open our facility here and this location is centrally located on a main freeway with access to the Twin Cities area, southern Minnesota and northern Minnesota. It is a great spot, easy access for equipment and perfect location. We could not be happier."

RB Scott Company, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wis., serving Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Mickelson began his career with the company in 1979 when he was 23 years old.

After 14 years in sales, Mickelson with his wife, Nancy (Scott), current vice president, purchased the business in 1993. Their son, Scott, joined the sales department in 2011, and daughter, Katie (Mickelson) Murphy joined the company in in the marketing department and is now manager of operations.

"The growth of RB Scott over the years can be attributed to one thing," said Mickelson. "Our employees — they are great people, knowledgeable and customer orientated. It is like they are family and we are all working together. That is what drives a family run business like ours, if you have the right people that care it really shows. Our employees represent RB Scott every day and they make us very proud. We look forward to continuing our relationships with our customers here in Minnesota and look forward to all of the new customers we are going to meet."

Nancy Mickelson said, "It is interesting that Eau Claire is French for ‘clearwater' and our second location is now located in Clearwater, Minn. It was meant to be."

For more information, visit rbscott.com.

