Located halfway between existing RDO stores in Pflugerville and New Braunfels, Buda was chosen as the prime location to help contractors in the booming regions between Austin and San Antonio metro areas. (RDO photo)

RDO Equipment Co.'s Senior Vice President Cory Kosse, Vice President Mark Garrett and Buda's General Manager Ryan Wagner celebrated the grand opening of the new RDO store on June 1.

"Texas has seen incredible change and infrastructure growth over the past decade and we see even more ahead," Kosse said. "RDO and its team members partner with contractors to meet the industry's demand to build communities through accurate, efficient and consistent service and support."

Located halfway between existing RDO stores in Pflugerville and New Braunfels, Buda was chosen as the prime location to help contractors in the booming regions between Austin and San Antonio metro areas. The 32,390 sq.-ft. Buda building includes 21 acres of property with several features to serve contractors, operators and project managers:

An innovative vertical lift storage system to economize space and provide access to a wide selection of parts;

Innovative use of natural light to reduce electricity needs;

Total of 12 service bays, large enough to accommodate all makes and models of equipment;

Dedicated undercarriage/track shop with cylinder repair station, which again allows RDO to service all makes of equipment;

Dedicated field service technicians to work on John Deere and Topcon products.

Wagner highlights this location as the largest RDO equipment yard in the state, with plenty of room for future expansion. Buda's RDO store allows customers to access needed equipment and technology without fighting traffic in expanding metros.

With this new location comes more than 20 job opportunities.

Buda's opening follows several other developments to serve Texas' booming construction industry:

RDO announces leadership changes aligned with growth opportunities;

RDO is the only intelligent paving dealer with a direct dealer status for all eight stores;

RDO has expanded its technology team to provide dedicated support in Texas;

And as a Topcon Positioning Systems direct dealer for more than a year, RDO provides contractors with a fully integrated, single resource for Topcon's machine control, GPS, road scanning and positioning technology.

"Innovations in technology help our customers manage tighter agency specifications, smaller bid margins and an ever-changing workforce," Kosse said.

Kosse continues to build a dynamic team by appointing Mike Miller to the recently created general manager of Texas integrated controls role. RDO Integrated Controls (RDOIC) is a technology support provider through unparalleled product support and word class training. For nearly 15 years, the RDOIC has created the RDO technology team and a support network across all eight states where team members partner with partner contractors, roadbuilders, operators, designers and more. Founded in 2009, this team of more than 100 leading construction technology experts is one of North America's leading construction technology companies.

"Building upon the strong reputation RDO Equipment Co. already has in Texas, we can be our customers' guide through this journey to onboard Intelligent Paving Solutions," Miller said.

Contractors in Buda and its surrounding areas can now leverage RDO's equipment and technology experts, parts, services and support.

About RDO Equipment Co.

Founded in 1968, RDO Equipment Co. sells and supports agriculture, construction, environmental, irrigation, positioning and surveying equipment from leading manufacturers, including John Deere, Vermeer and Topcon. RDO Equipment Co. is a total solutions provider with more than 75 locations across the United States and partnerships in Africa, Australia, Mexico and Ukraine.

For more information, visit www.rdoequipment.com.

