Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu September 14, 2023 - National Edition
Perkins, a global manufacturer of advanced power solutions and diesel-engine powerhouse, has rebranded to better reflect its commitment to helping customers confidently challenge conventional wisdom and explore new ways to achieve their power and climate-related goals.
"The world's transition to a lower-carbon future is driving our customers to solve problems in dramatically different and often more complicated ways than they have faced in the past," said Steve Ferguson, president of Perkins. "So, Perkins is transforming to help them solve those problems."
A subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc. for more than 25 years, Perkins pioneered diesel engine power in the 1930's and has continuously evolved to help customers navigate technological change and solve complex challenges. Since its founding, the brand has manufactured over 22 million engines — with more than 4.5 million in use in over 5,000 different applications today.
The new Perkins brand strategy communicates a clear promise — "Delivering smarter solutions to advance sustainable power" — and a renewed sense of purpose rooted in helping customers build and power a better, more sustainable world.
A new Perkins tagline — "Together, we power ahead"— a bolder visual identity and a revitalized communications approach based on the adventurous spirit of founder Frank Perkins and Perkins' heritage of exploration, will help better inform and engage customers as they work to overcome challenges and progress toward their ambitious power and sustainability goals.
"This rebrand marks a major milestone in Perkins history — a transformational moment that will help define our industry's future and give us all a chance to make an enduring impact on humanity," Ferguson continued. "And in an increasingly competitive battle for top talent, that's an incredibly attractive incentive: the opportunity to relentlessly challenge the status quo; tackle the most difficult technical, operational, and environmental problems we face today; and invent new sustainable technologies and systems our customers need now."
To demonstrate its commitment to customer-focused problem solving and advancing sustainable power, over recent years Perkins has made transformational changes spanning its worldwide operations, innovation strategy, research and development, and product and service offerings, including aftermarket support.
"We're excited to partner with customers and unlock opportunities to push past what's possible in ways only Perkins can," added Jaz Gill, vice president, global sales, marketing, service and parts.
Perkins is continuously developing and optimizing a large, fast-growing portfolio of advanced power product and service solutions designed to help customers manage the energy transition to a more sustainable, lower-carbon future, including:
For more information, visit perkins.com.