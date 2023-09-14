Perkins, a global manufacturer of advanced power solutions and diesel-engine powerhouse, has rebranded to better reflect its commitment to helping customers confidently challenge conventional wisdom and explore new ways to achieve their power and climate-related goals.

"The world's transition to a lower-carbon future is driving our customers to solve problems in dramatically different and often more complicated ways than they have faced in the past," said Steve Ferguson, president of Perkins. "So, Perkins is transforming to help them solve those problems."

A subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc. for more than 25 years, Perkins pioneered diesel engine power in the 1930's and has continuously evolved to help customers navigate technological change and solve complex challenges. Since its founding, the brand has manufactured over 22 million engines — with more than 4.5 million in use in over 5,000 different applications today.

New Brand Strategy Reflects Perkins Evolution

The new Perkins brand strategy communicates a clear promise — "Delivering smarter solutions to advance sustainable power" — and a renewed sense of purpose rooted in helping customers build and power a better, more sustainable world.

A new Perkins tagline — "Together, we power ahead"— a bolder visual identity and a revitalized communications approach based on the adventurous spirit of founder Frank Perkins and Perkins' heritage of exploration, will help better inform and engage customers as they work to overcome challenges and progress toward their ambitious power and sustainability goals.

"This rebrand marks a major milestone in Perkins history — a transformational moment that will help define our industry's future and give us all a chance to make an enduring impact on humanity," Ferguson continued. "And in an increasingly competitive battle for top talent, that's an incredibly attractive incentive: the opportunity to relentlessly challenge the status quo; tackle the most difficult technical, operational, and environmental problems we face today; and invent new sustainable technologies and systems our customers need now."

Perkins Makes Transformational Changes

To demonstrate its commitment to customer-focused problem solving and advancing sustainable power, over recent years Perkins has made transformational changes spanning its worldwide operations, innovation strategy, research and development, and product and service offerings, including aftermarket support.

"We're excited to partner with customers and unlock opportunities to push past what's possible in ways only Perkins can," added Jaz Gill, vice president, global sales, marketing, service and parts.

Perkins is continuously developing and optimizing a large, fast-growing portfolio of advanced power product and service solutions designed to help customers manage the energy transition to a more sustainable, lower-carbon future, including:

48-, 300- and 600-volt lithium-ion battery solutions with modular designs and factory-installed telematics that Perkins is developing to optimize performance and packaging in numerous next-generation off-highway applications.

EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier IV Final industrial diesel engines and industrial open power units (IOPU) that are available today to help OEMs reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their machines.

A full range of engines that today, without modification, can use a wide range of lower-carbon intensity drop-in fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and biodiesel. To preserve the performance and integrity of the engine while reducing the risk of downtime or failure, fuels must meet the specifications and characteristics described in official Perkins fluids guideline documents found on www.perkins.com.

Highly configurable integrated, end-to-end diesel-electric hybrid powertrains, suitable for a wide range of off-highway applications.

Connectivity solutions with hardware reading important engine data, displayed to the customer as timely insights.

Leading aftermarket capabilities promoting sustainability through improved fuel efficiency and prolonged machine life cycles, such as Perkins Hypercare packages and overhaul kits to full replacement engine solutions.

For more information, visit perkins.com.

