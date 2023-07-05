Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed July 05, 2023 - Midwest Edition #14
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced June 21 that bids on 236 contracts for highway and bridge projects were accepted at its June letting, representing a potential investment of more than $910.4 million in infrastructure in communities throughout Illinois. This bid letting is the largest in the department's history, fueled by Gov. Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, which is putting people to work and enhancing quality of life while improving safety and mobility in every part of the state.
"This bid letting is an historic achievement for Illinois and further illustrates the kind of transformational investments being made in the state's infrastructure due to Rebuild Illinois," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Up and down Illinois, communities are experiencing the benefits of an improved, modernized transportation system that gets you and your family where you need to go safely and reliably."
In the bid letting held June 16, significant contracts include:
A total of 38 contracts bid on were in excess of $5 million. Proposals received during the bid letting are subject to review, with contracts generally awarded within a month following the bid letting and construction starting soon afterward. For fiscal year 2023, IDOT has awarded 785 contracts worth more than $2.5 billion in highway and bridge improvements.
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
The record investment in Illinois infrastructure likewise is made possible by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed in late 2021. Illinois is estimated to receive about $17.8 billion in combined infrastructure funding over five years, almost $16 billion of which will be invested across all modes of transportation. An estimated $9.8 billion will go to highway investment, with another $1.4 billion dedicated to bridge replacement and repairs.
For more information, visit idot.illinois.gov.