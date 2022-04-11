Dynapac showcased its iMIX technology enabled MF2500CS feeder at the World of Asphalt tradeshow.

The IMIX system made its debut on Dynapac's MF2500CS mobile feeder, featuring a versatile belt system, intelligent operator assistance systems and flexibility to configure the machine for the right application.

IMIX Technology

Material segregation on a job site may occur during loading from plant, transport and dumping into the feeder. Larger material tends to move to the outer sections, while smaller material settles in the middle of the material flow.

The heart of the IMIX-system is the combination of three strategically positioned devices: a conical auger in the hopper, a flow divider in the conveyor and a mixing system at the end of the main conveyor.

The augers in the hopper push the large particles, which are stagnant at the colder outer sections on the hopper towards the middle of the conveyor to join the main flow. The material is transported by the movement of the belt to the top, where the flow of material is split by a flow divided into two streams. These streams of material are mixed and blended at the end of the conveyor by an auger mixing system before leaving the main conveyor.

This unique arrangement equalizes temperatures within the mix and blends large and small stones. The result is consistent and long-lasting road quality, according to the manufacturer.

Smart Belt Conveyor Design Reducing Total Operating Costs

The feeder's rubber belt is mounted directly on metal stiffeners. This allows longer intervals for belt changes and a higher reliability reducing the total operating costs.

For longer uptime, the rubber belt connection has been optimized, and extensive testing in varying conditions with various mixes have verified improved stability. As well, the newly positioned spraying beam under the front hopper flap guarantees a permanent wet feeder belt. This prevents adhesion with difficult mixes and weather conditions, according to the manufacturer.

The feeder belt is held in place by chain rollers, so no chains must be dismantled when changing the belt. The new belt is attached to the old one with a quick coupling system and fed in place. This design makes a feeder belt change possible within a couple of hours. Furthermore, no vulcanization is needed, as the belt is immediately ready for action.

The Dynapac MF2500CS can be used for transferring a variety of materials such as asphalt, RCC, aggregate or sand. Due to the precise belt control and the foldable material hopper, as well as the optional rubber skirt, the transported material can be precisely fed.

For large paving widths, the Dynapac MF2500 delivers a feeding capacity of up to 4,000 tons per hour.

The Dynapac feeder also delivers a cleaning time of less than 30 minutes. The optimized cleaning concept with three separate pumps, an enlarged release agent hose and hose connections in front and in the back of the feeder counteract material sticking to the feeder, which minimizes cleaning at the end of day.

Operator Comfort

The MF2500CS MTV's hydraulic liftable platform elevates the operator area approximately 4 ft. with a touch of a button providing a 360-degree complete jobsite view.

The truck assist feature makes truck docking/un-docking to the feeder simple and efficient and eliminates the dump person from the job site. As well, a series of LED bar lights signals the truck driver when to back up, dump the material and when to leave. The light sequences are controlled by the feeder operator.

The dashboard of the MF2500CS features a large 7-in. screen that displays vital feeder parameters. Three cameras that are well positioned allow the operator to see the front and rear of the feeder and the paver hopper area always providing optimal visibility around the feeder.

Investment Flexibility

MF2500CS may be equipped with the SW6500 SwingApp conveyor for long side reach for paving over barriers and in-line or echelon paving applications. Dynapac MF2500CS is the only machine that offers this flexibility of adding Swing app at the initial time of purchase or at later date, the manufacturer said.

The newly developed 28 ft. long conveyor SW6500 has a side reach of 12.5 ft. Due to its integrated quick coupling cylinders and lifting points, the SW6500 can be mounted behind any MF2500CS within 20 minutes. This reduces investment cost for the contractors using one swing app for multiple machines in their fleet. The system reduces wearing and makes the MF2500CS a more flexible machine.

Distance Assist

Maintaining a safe distance between the material feeder and paver — while docking to the truck to the feeder and paver simultaneously — can be a daunting task. Dynapac Distance Assist automatically maintains a set distance between the paver and feeder. The feeder is equipped with a laser sensor, which allows the feeder operator to virtually connect to the paver and follow the speed of the paver movement.

The feeder operator can focus on the job at hand which is material transfer. Combined with the possibility to save multiple distances, feeding two pavers becomes less stressful with the Dynapac MF2500CS equipped with the SwingApp. To keep the paver operator informed, the feeder is equipped with a LED bar, which shows the status of the radar sensor and the deviation to the correct distance.

Swing Assist

Feeding two pavers simultaneous is often demanding for the feeder operator. Via the SwingApp, Dynapac Swing Assist helps the operator by recording the height and angle of swing for both pavers' locations, allowing the operator to recall the positions by just the press of a button.

In combination with Distance Assist the feeder drives automatically to the correct position and the SwingApp moves directly over the hopper of the paver.

For more information, visit www.dynapac.us.

