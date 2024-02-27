List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Rehab Project Set to Begin On Norwood Lateral in Mid-March

    Tue February 27, 2024 - Midwest Edition #5
    Ohio Department of Transportation


    Ohio Department of Transportation logo

    Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are set to begin a rehabilitation project on state Route 562 (Norwood Lateral) through the city of Norwood, with construction getting under way in mid-March.

    The project includes rehabilitating the mainline bridges over Paddock Road, Reading Road and Ross Avenue by replacing joints and barriers; painting and sealing the structures; as well as resurfacing the Lateral between the Paddock Road interchange and Interstate 71.

    During the first phase of construction, the Norwood Lateral will be closed to all traffic in the eastbound traffic, with an 80-day closure in effect beginning March 11. While it is closed, southbound I-75 traffic to the Lateral will be detoured by way of Fort Washington Way and I-71 North. Northbound I-75 motorists will be detoured via the S.R. 126/Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and I-71.

    The closure of the eastbound side of the Lateral will be followed by an 80-day closure of the Lateral in the westbound direction, which is anticipated to be imparted in early June.

    The directional closures were deemed necessary due to the width requirements to maintain traffic in a single lane over the bridges during construction. Closure also will expedite operations and reduce the overall or total impact to traffic. If traffic were to be maintained during bridge construction, motorists could expect a continuous, single-lane closure in either direction during two construction seasons.

    In addition, closing the route to traffic during construction will result in a safer work zone. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Crash Dashboard, there have been more than 700 crashes on the Norwood Lateral since 2019, so closing the Lateral will eliminate backups, delays and the potential for crashes in the work zone.

    The Great Lakes Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $21.4 million to complete the project, and the entire project is scheduled for completion in June 2025.

    For more information, visit OHGO.com.




    Today's top stories

    Akron's $215M NSIT Sewer Project Under Way

    DelDOT, Wagman Look to Unclog Bottlenecks

    Bobcat Announces Lineup of New Products

    ABC Announces 2024 Top-Performing U.S. Construction Contractors

    Even Construction Companies at Risk of Damage Caused By Deepfakes

    New Storm Sewers, Upgraded Water Mains, Sanitary Sewers to Alleviate Flooding

    Ohio Turnpike Commission OKs $254M Budget for Projects in 2024

    HEM Paving Equipment Expands Overlay Paving Product Offering



     

    Read more about...

    Great Lakes Construction Company Infrastructure Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA