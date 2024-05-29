Photo courtesy of JLG With the relaunch of the 8042, JLG continues the process of redesigning its popular SkyTrak telehandler line, which also includes the all-new 6034 and 6042 models introduced in 2023.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh company and a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, introduced the all-new SkyTrak 8042 telehandler, remastered to maintain the performance and reliability customers expect from the SkyTrak brand.

Building on the legacy of its predecessor, this next-generation model comes with innovative updates that include a lightweight design, hydrostatic transmission, advanced control system, electric-over-hydraulic joystick and data at-a-glance.

With the relaunch of the 8042, JLG continues the process of redesigning its popular SkyTrak telehandler line, which also includes the all-new 6034 and 6042 models introduced in 2023.

"JLG redeveloped this model from the ground up with enhanced technology and functionality to meet the needs of today's job sites and zero sacrifices," said John Boehme, senior product manager — telehandlers, JLG.

"We listened closely to our customers' most requested features and capabilities to improve the efficiency and serviceability of the 8042, without any compromises. This model is designed to increase productivity and boost overall job performance in pick-and-place applications, such as handling, loading and unloading bulk materials on demanding residential, commercial, urban and suburban job sites across America."

Redesigned Build

Keeping job site efficiency in mind, the updated 8042 features a lightweight design with an optimized boom and frame structure to make transportation much easier. Now two JLG 8042 telehandlers can fit on a single flatbed trailer. These updates did not compromise the machine's key attributes; it still boasts the same maximum capacity and same all-steel construction it's known for.

The improved cab styling on the 8042 provides a larger LCD display and single-page load charts to deliver the data operators need, while allowing them to stay focused on the job at hand.

The SkyTrak 8042 telehandler offers a maximum lift height of 42-ft. 4-in., a maximum reach of 29-ft. 6-in., and a 21,200-lb. operating weight. The enclosed cab on this model is available with optional air conditioning for comfortable operation on hot or humid job sites.

Reworked Functionality

The hydrostatic transmission on the newly remodeled 8042 provides operators greater control and ease of operation while allowing for inching — the ability to run the boom at high speeds without shifting into neutral — for faster delivery of materials at height.

A multifunctional, electric-over-hydraulic joystick on this unit includes auxiliary hydraulic functions and attachment tilt capabilities, single-handedly elevating job site efficiency.

Improved boom speed is complemented by auxiliary hydraulic connections on the side of the boom head for quick, efficient attachment changes. More than a dozen different attachments are offered for the 8042, including a variety of carriages, forks, buckets, hooks and trusses.

Reimagined Technology

A new, advanced control system on the upgraded 8042 provides more options like load stability indication (LSI), which senses forward load capacity and displays color-coded visuals to help operators work with higher confidence. Seatbelt engagement and operator presence (SEOP) technology also is available, which combines a high visibility orange seatbelt and visual and audible alarms, as well as limiting machine functions, to enhance safe machine operation.

Other optional essentials on this model include:

Multi-reverse camera system which displays left, right and rear views from behind the machine during day or night operation on a single, tri-view monitor.

Reverse sensing system that provides an audible in-cab alarm to alert the operator of any rear obstructions when driving in reverse.

White noise back-up alarm that emits a directional alarm when driving in reverse

Remote diagnostics and richer telematics connectivity through JLG's ClearSky Smart Fleet system improve data collection and streamline troubleshooting to help maximize uptime and increase return on investment (ROI).

Refocused Serviceability

This model is equipped with a 74-hp, 2.9L Deutz diesel engine which does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), reducing maintenance costs. The single compensation and lift cylinder boom design relies on fewer components streamlining maintenance, while the top-mounted telescope cylinder makes the boom more accessible to maintain.

A 30 percent reduction in hydraulic hoses and connections results in fewer potential leak points for improved serviceability.

For more information, visit JLG.com.

