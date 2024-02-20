List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Resurfacing Project On Colorado Highways Commences

    Tue February 20, 2024 - West Edition #4
    CDOT


    Crews are resurfacing the highway on U..S 34A from N. St. Vrain Avenue to Mall Road and U.S. 36A from Highway 66 to W. Elkhorn Avenue.
    Photo courtesy of CDOT
    Crews are resurfacing the highway on U..S 34A from N. St. Vrain Avenue to Mall Road and U.S. 36A from Highway 66 to W. Elkhorn Avenue.
    Crews are resurfacing the highway on U..S 34A from N. St. Vrain Avenue to Mall Road and U.S. 36A from Highway 66 to W. Elkhorn Avenue.   (Photo courtesy of CDOT) The retaining wall will significantly reduce erosion along U.S. 36, ensuring the roadway remains stable, maintaining structural integrity during periods of high-water flows.   (Photo courtesy of CDOT)

    The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun improvements along U.S. 34 and U.S. 36 in Estes Park.

    Construction crews from Simon started the project on Feb. 19. The project is focusing on resurfacing 4 mi. of roadway and provide other safety improvements for the busy tourist town. The anticipated completion date of the project is fall 2024.

    During the first phase of the project, a retaining wall will be constructed to protect the roadway from erosion due to the river on U.S. 36/Moraine Avenue, just east of Riverrock Circle.

    The single lane closure is expected to be in place until early May. Two-way traffic will be restored during the next phase of the project. There will be a 24/7 single alternating traffic pattern with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the construction zone.

    Benefits of constructing the retaining wall include:

    • Enhanced road stability: The retaining wall will significantly reduce erosion along U.S. 36, ensuring the roadway remains stable, maintaining structural integrity during periods of high-water flows;
    • Safety improvements: By reinforcing the road, the project will create a safer travel experience for motorists by minimizing the risk of road collapse or unexpected road surface irregularities;
    • Long-term cost savings: Investing in a retaining wall now will mitigate the need for frequent, costly road repairs in the future, due to ongoing erosion issues;
    • Environmental protection: By reducing the impact on the surrounding land and habitat, it helps preserve the natural beauty of the Big Thompson River area;
    • Resilience against extreme weather: The structure will provide added protection against erosion from the river and the effects of extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall or snowmelt, ensuring the road remains passable and safe during such conditions;
    • Minimized traffic disruptions: By addressing the root cause of the road damage, the retaining wall will reduce the likelihood of future road closures for repair work, leading to fewer traffic disruptions and delays;

    The second phase of the project will begin mid-spring when the retaining wall work is completed and is expected to be completed by fall 2024. This includes paving U.S. 34/Big Thompson Avenue from the intersection with U.S. 36/North Street Vrain Avenue to Mall Road. Additional work includes Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, that include curb ramp installation, at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Mary's Lake Road and on East Elkhorn Avenue, from Big Horn Drive to Virginia Drive. Curb ramps are a small but important part of making sidewalks, street crossings and the other pedestrian routes that make up the public right-of-way accessible to everyone.

    During this phase, motorists can expect traffic shifts, single alternating lane closures and sidewalk detours at various project stages. Work for this phase will include both daytime and nighttime work depending on the location crews are working in. For daytime work the hours range from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and nighttime work will be 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

    In order to maintain safe infrastructure, asphalt roads need to have their top layers milled and resurfaced every 10 to 15 years. This extends the life of the road and creates a safer surface for motorists traveling this corridor. As an additional safety improvement, the damaged and aging guardrail in some locations will be replaced.

    For more information, visit https://www.codot.gov/projects/us34us36resurfacing




    Today's top stories

    Caltrans Crews Respond to Atmospheric River Storms

    TDOT Eyes 2026 Completion of Highway 127 Bridge

    Yoder & Frey — 'The Original Florida Auction' — Holds Its 50th Annual Sale

    AGC of California Honors Contractors at 2024 Award Ceremony

    John Deere Premieres Next Phase of P-Tier Dozers With 950 P-Tier, 1050 P-Tier Models

    Mattracks Launches Track Conversion System for Skid Steers

    Equipment Corporation of America Appoints Rod Kern as Vice President

    After Year of Work, $212M Project to Build Mississippi Bypass Is Ahead of Schedule



     

    Read more about...

    Colorado Colorado Department of Transportation Four Corners Infrastructure Roadwork






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA