Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to show flexibility on whether the state can qualify for disaster funding in the wake of the abrupt closure of the Washington Bridge's westbound lanes this past Dec. 11.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) closed the westbound side of the bridge after engineers found what it said was a critical failure of some of the structure's components.

The Washington Bridge is a series of three spans carrying Interstate 195, U.S. Highway 6, U.S. 44, and U.S. 1A over the Seekonk River connecting Providence to East Providence.

Rhode Island Current, a statewide online news service, noted that McKee's office said the governor called FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to request federal funding and that McKee tapped T. Joseph Almond, one of his senior aides, to monitor the RIDOT response to the bridge's shutdown.

Almond, who served 7½ terms as Lincoln, R.I.'s town administrator before being appointed McKee's deputy chief of staff in 2021, will be tasked with "providing oversight and cross-agency coordination for all operations related to the Washington Bridge."

"Joe has a background in both municipal leadership and public safety that will position him well for this role," McKee spokesperson Olivia DaRocha said in a statement.

Both announcements came three days after federal authorities opened an inquiry to review the condition of the Washington Bridge and its abrupt closure. Investigators seek documents and records dating back to 2015 — the same year Peter Alviti Jr. was appointed as head of RIDOT.

The investigation concerns allegations that "false claims" were submitted to the federal government for the construction, inspection and/or repair of the Washington Bridge, according to Rhode Island Current.

RIDOT received the inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the federal Office of the Inspector General on the morning of Jan. 26, more than seven hours before the governor's office publicly disclosed the letter.

"After RIDOT received the notice, due diligence had to be done, including a briefing for the governor and our team as well as a legal review of DOJ's request by both RIDOT and my office," DaRocha said in an email to Rhode Island Current.

It was the same message from Alviti when reporters followed him to his car after a press event in North Kingstown Jan. 29.

"There was a certain amount of diligence that had to be done," he explained. "It went though, and we got it out the same day."

Alviti also reaffirmed his department's intention to cooperate with the federal investigation.

Is Federal Disaster Funding On the Way?

Since the Washington Bridge's westbound lanes were shut down Dec. 11, state officials have called on McKee to declare a state of emergency and get federal assistance for any repairs.

Among them was East Providence City Council President Bob Rodericks, who sent a letter to McKee Jan. 25 urging the state to bring relief to his city, which he said is "bearing the brunt of this problem."

"More than a ‘commuter crisis,' East Providence businesses and residents are struggling every day within our borders," Rodericks said via email. "Motorists from throughout the region are cutting through our neighborhoods looking for a bypass solution."

In addition to an emergency declaration, he wants McKee to ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite bridge repairs, activate the Rhode Island National Guard to help East Providence police direct traffic, and pause all non-emergency RIDOT projects to focus on repairing the I-195 bridge.

McKee's office responded by saying FEMA indicated that even if the governor made a declaration, Rhode Island would not qualify for funding or reimbursement under the Stafford Act. The federal law states that governors can either request support for disasters caused by severe weather or if "the situation is beyond the capability of the state."

FEMA spokesperson Lauren McLane told Rhode Island Current that her agency has not received an application from Rhode Island for either type of disaster.

"There have been some talks between us and Rhode Island, and we would provide any technical assistance and process any request received," she said. "But there are certainly some criteria that may not be applicable."

McLane declined to specify what criteria Rhode Island would not meet other than natural events under a major disaster declaration.

With Washington Bridge Offline, Traffic Issues Persist

McKee met with East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva and other city officials on the morning of Jan. 29 to discuss the bridge closure's effect on the city, Rodericks said, adding that despite the helpfulness of the meeting, the governor still did not want to issue a declaration.

"The administration will continue to explore all available options in collaboration with our congressional delegation," DaRocha explained via email.

Traffic jams as a result of the bridge's closure have yet to cause any issues for emergency services, but East Providence EMS Director John Potvin told Rhode Island Current that he worries about the effects it will have on commuters' mental health the longer the westbound bridge remains closed.

"On certain days, you can hear a lot of horns," he said. "Is that going to lead to an increase in road rage or fist fights?"

Barrington Fire Chief Gerald Bessette said he has not seen any service disruptions in his East Bay community but acknowledged that ambulance trips to Rhode Island Hospital have gotten slightly longer.

Before the lane closures, a round trip would take roughly an hour; EMS now must travel an extra half hour. Any longer, though, could become a problem, Bessette explained.

"Rescue trucks aren't available in town," he added. "And if there's one fender bender on the highway, that just messes everything up."

Such a scenario makes Bessette wish that the state had kept the dedicated emergency vehicle lane that was open in the first 10 days after the westbound portion of the highway was closed.

The lane allowed emergency vehicles to bypass commuter detours through East Providence and was closed on Dec. 21 "to begin reconstruction work on that part of the road."

"RIDOT coordinated closely with local emergency managers prior to closing the emergency lane," RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said in an email Jan. 29.

