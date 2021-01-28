Victor Riga

Victor Riga has taken on the role of vice president and general manager of New Jersey for GT Mid Atlantic. He brings more than 16 years of experience in the construction equipment industry.

"We are very pleased to announce that Victor Riga has taken on the role of vice president and general manager of New Jersey for GT Mid Atlantic," said Sherwood. "Victor most recently worked for Harter Equipment for 16 years. Victor brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong customer relationships with customers in the New Jersey Market."

"Groff is a customer-centric company that is growing rapidly and I want to help ensure that we stay true to our core values as we scale the business even further," Riga said. "I want to empower our people to make decisions and create efficiencies that continue making it easy to do business with GTMA daily."

For more information, visit www.GTMidAtlantic.com.

