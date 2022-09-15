A welcoming office structure is at the heart of the “branch campus” of the new Ring Power Crane location in Aiken, S.C. (CEG photo)

Ring Power Crane recently opened a branch location in Aiken, S.C. The "branch campus" consists of five buildings situated on a 5-acre parcel of land and was selected for its geographic positioning in the state of South Carolina.

Prior to becoming a Ring Power Crane branch, the property selected housed the operations of a major local construction company. The facilities and acreage represent about a 50 percent increase in size over the previous South Carolina location.

According to Ring Power Crane, "opening this location was part of a strategic plan to be more centralized in the state and to have more exposure and better access to our customer base. Rather than being at the south end of our territory in the coastal area of the state, we're now more centrally located to our customers in South Carolina and to our other branch locations in Concord, N.C., and Atlanta, Ga., and we're now just off of Interstate 20. It's simply a strategic positioning for our future."

In discussions of strategic planning, Ring Power Crane representatives touted the strength of the company's investment in factory training of branch technicians.

"We have two master technicians based out of this facility. There are three master technicians based in Atlanta and three in Concord. We could immediately have six highly skilled technicians working on one crane at the drop of a hat in the Aiken service territory. Having the means to put our personnel wherever needed most is a huge benefit of being the size operation that we are."

The Ring Power Utility Equipment division will soon be co-located at this facility, which will provide more products and services than the previous facility, and the staffing is already in growth mode at Aiken.

Ring Power Crane is excited to be in the Aiken area and able to supply jobs and support for the community. "We are in the process of working to be a part of the local Chamber of Commerce and to be a part of the growth of this town," the company said.

Joe Mangum, Aiken branch and service manager, echoed the company's enthusiasm.

"My excitement is seeing the growth of the facility," he said. "This is a much bigger facility than the previous one. We now have the ability to better serve the customers of the state of South Carolina and eastern Georgia. I moved to this area to be a part of this and helped with the branch relocation and I'm now enjoying my opportunity to grow the company and serve the customers here."

In addition to the hard work of Mangum, key staffers that help spearhead this new growth opportunity included: Ray Atkeson, Ring Power Crane parts manager; Clay Levins, Ring Power Crane operations coordinator; Kevin Robbins, Ring Power, executive vice president; Mike Beauregard, senior vice president and general manager of Ring Power Crane and Utility division; and Shane McLaughlin, vice president/facilities manager.

This is a total full-service Ring Power Crane branch facility. Sales, service, parts and rentals of Manitowoc, National Crane, Grove, Manitex, Mantis and Broderson are available at this location, as well as field service for machines that require onsite service.

The relocation of this branch begun in early summer and is now completed. The company is now working on additional facility enhancements including new overhead cranes to accommodate crane repair and adding to the inventories of parts and machines, which are coming in daily.

Ring Power Crane, the crane division of Ring Power, was established in St. Augustine, Fla., more than 20 years ago and has grown to seven locations throughout the southeast. The new Aiken branch is located at 1096 Toolebeck Road, Aiken, S.C., 29803, on the web at www.ringpowercrane.com. CEG

