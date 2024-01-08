Photo courtesy of Ring Power Corporation The Ring Power logo will continue to be proudly displayed on the No. 29 livery, a symbol of unwavering support and a shared vision for success.

Buckle up, racing fans! Irish phenom James Roe and Ring Power Corporation, the premier Cat dealer in north and central Florida, announced their continued partnership for the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season.

This dynamic duo is back for another year of high-octane action, fueled by a shared passion for excellence and a relentless pursuit of victory.

"I'm incredibly grateful for Ring Power's unwavering support," said Roe. "Their dedication to pushing boundaries, both on and off the track, has been instrumental in my journey. This partnership isn't just about sponsorships; it's about a shared passion for exceeding expectations and achieving the impossible together."

David Alban, president of Ring Power, echoed Roe's sentiment.

"Continuing our partnership with James isn't just about supporting a talented driver; it's about aligning ourselves with the same values that drive Ring Power forward. His relentless pursuit of excellence, commitment, teamwork, integrity and unwavering focus on safety are the cornerstones of our company culture.

"We see James's passion in every lap, and it mirrors our commitment to delivering peak performance in everything we do."

In 2023, Roe showcased his talent and dedication to his craft — with 10 top-ten finishes, including his first INDY NXT podium on the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. His success during the 2023 season demonstrated his ability to learn, adapt and conquer new challenges.

Building on this strong foundation, Roe is poised for a break-out season in 2024 as he returns to pilot the No. 29 Topcon Dallara for the Andretti INDY NXT team.

The partnership between Ring Power and Roe extends far beyond the racetrack. Both parties share a deep-rooted passion for innovation and technology, constantly striving to push the boundaries of what's possible. Ring Power leverages cutting-edge data analysis and advancements to optimize job site safety, equipment performance and productivity for its customers. This dedication to progress resonates with Roe's relentless pursuit of excellence on the track, where every millisecond and strategic decision can make the difference between victory and defeat.

"At Ring Power, we believe in harnessing the power of technology to achieve optimal results," said Alban. "It's this shared commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the latest advancements that truly cements the synergy between James Roe and Ring Power. We're both constantly striving to be the best, and together, we're unstoppable."

The Ring Power logo will continue to be proudly displayed on the No. 29 livery, a symbol of unwavering support and a shared vision for success.

