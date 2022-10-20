List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ritchie Bros. Dives Into Aerial Equipment Trends in October Market Trends Report

Thu October 20, 2022 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros.


With its October Market Trends Report, Ritchie Bros. takes a closer look at sales of key aerial equipment categories in North America, specifically boom lifts, scissor lifts and telehandlers.

Traditionally the company sells more boom and scissor lifts than telehandlers, and that continues to be the case in 2022. In comparison to 2021, boom lift sales are relatively flat, while scissor lifts sales have seen a slight increase, and telehandlers a small decrease. In 2022, the company sold more than 9,600 boom lifts, scissor lifts and telehandlers in the United States and approximately 1,400 units in Canada.

"We've sold more than 11,000 boom lifts, scissor lifts, and telehandlers in the United States and Canada this year," said Doug Olive, senior vice president, Ritchie Bros. "Aerial equipment is everywhere, on nearly every job site, so it's no surprise how much these assets trade through our online auctions and marketplaces. In Q3 2022, aerial equipment prices in the United States were up 3 percent at Ritchie Bros. year over year, while prices in Canada were up 4 percent."

After the main feature on aerial equipment, we turn to our individual industry indexes. While all indexes show increased pricing over the same time last year, month over month changes continue to decline since peak pricing earlier this year.

In the United States, Ritchie Bros.' mix-adjusted price indexes for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022, show truck tractor prices are up approximately 7 percent compared to the same time period last year, but down 11 percent compared to the three months ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, large and medium earthmoving equipment prices are currently up 6 percent and 4 percent respectively compared to the same time period last year, however that is down 1 percent and 3 percent compared the three months ending Dec. 31, 2021. Vocational trucks are up 4 percent YOY (down 5 percent since December 2021).

With regards to the retail market, Doug Rusch, managing director of Rouse Sales, said, "After a slow first half of the year, we've seen two consecutive months of strong sales volumes, indicating some easing of supply constraints that have gripped the industry for some time. Overall, retail values continue to be on the rise."

For more information, visit rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.




