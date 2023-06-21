Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
    Ritchie Bros. Hosts Networking Event in Northeast, Ohio

    Wed June 21, 2023 - Midwest Edition #13
    CEG


    Ritchie Bros. held a networking hospitality event for its Northeast, Ohio, customers at Paninis restaurant in Twinsburg, Ohio, on June 8. Professionals in the construction, trucking, agriculture and equipment industries gathered to catch up and meet with Ritchie Bros. representatives and industry peers in a relaxed setting.

    Coordinated by Karl Dickinson, territory manager of Ritchie Bros., and Tim Keane, regional sales manager of the Great Lakes region, the event was held to show the company's appreciation and stay connected with Ritchie Bros.' loyal customers.

    "In an industry where relationships and trust are a cornerstone of the business, face to face contact continues to be critical as many of our auctions have converted to a live online format," said Keane.

    For more information, visit rbauction.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6

    (L-R): Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Curt Thomas joined Andy Forepaugh of Cleveland Crane & Shovel, Ritchie Bros.’ Tim Keane and Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Steve Pirnat for some conversation and refreshments. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Desiree Dickinson and her husband, Karl, territory manager of Ritchie Bros., welcomed Steve Razayeski of American Bank (formerly ACG Equipment Finance). (CEG photo)
    Tim Tolodzieski (L) and Dan Zuber of Advanced Asphalt Paving stopped in at the Ritchie Bros. hospitality event. (CEG photo)
    Tim Popescu of Valley Freightliner talks with R&R Truck Sales’ Andrea Blake at the event. (CEG photo)
    Dan Schmoldt (L) of DRS Enterprises caught up with Ohio CAT’s Andrew Smith. (CEG photo)
    Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Scott Szweda (L) talks equipment with Aaron Aber of Aber’s Towing and Crane Service. (CEG photo)




