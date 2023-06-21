Ritchie Bros. held a networking hospitality event for its Northeast, Ohio, customers at Paninis restaurant in Twinsburg, Ohio, on June 8. Professionals in the construction, trucking, agriculture and equipment industries gathered to catch up and meet with Ritchie Bros. representatives and industry peers in a relaxed setting.

Coordinated by Karl Dickinson, territory manager of Ritchie Bros., and Tim Keane, regional sales manager of the Great Lakes region, the event was held to show the company's appreciation and stay connected with Ritchie Bros.' loyal customers.

"In an industry where relationships and trust are a cornerstone of the business, face to face contact continues to be critical as many of our auctions have converted to a live online format," said Keane.

For more information, visit rbauction.com. CEG

Today's top stories