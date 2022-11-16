Ritchie Bros. has been selling heavy equipment and trucks for more than 60 years, growing and innovating with the industry. Today, the company helps customers in a multitude of ways, providing data-based insights, value-added services and transaction solutions.

With its new Ritchie Hub blog and Inside Edge podcast, Ritchie Bros. has two new valuable tools to help keep consumers informed about the equipment market, with pricing and volume trends, auction results, inspection tips and more.

"At Ritchie Bros. we collect, process and analyze an enormous amount of used equipment and retail data, with more than $150 billion worth of equipment passing through our sites and systems each day. We also have a ton of in-house experts and are excited to share more insights through our blog and podcast," said Matt Ackley, chief marketing officer.

"Each month we will be diving into a different industry or equipment type with our Market Trends Report, and then further exploring that topic with expert interviews in our Inside Edge podcast. Our blog will also update customers regularly on a wide range of topics, including articles on new service offerings, upcoming auctions and results, and more."

The new Ritchie Bros. blog can be found at Ritchie-Hub.com. The Inside Edge podcast is also available on Ritchie Hub, as well as Spotify & Apple.

Inside Edge Podcast Episodes

Aerial Equipment Trends & the Rise of Compact Machines — released Nov. 1, 2022

In this episode, Ritchie Bros. summarizes the October Market Trends Report spotlighting boom lifts, scissor lifts and telehandlers. Host Andrew Engelhardt also interviews industry experts Chris Sleight, managing director of off-highway research, and Riccardo Viaggi, from the committee of European Construction Equipment (CECE), from bauma about supply and demand issues, the rise in compact equipment and autonomous fleets

In this episode, Ritchie Bros. discusses trends for oil and gas support equipment, with commentary from sales leaders in Alberta and Texas to discuss the similarities and differences between these two huge markets.

In the first episode of the Inside Edge podcast, Ritchie Bros. takes a detailed look at large and mini excavator sales through the first half of 2022. The company also interviews Braxton Britting from Kirby-Smith Machinery, Doug Rusch from Rouse Services, and local Texas sales leader Chuck Roberson.

Top 5 Ritchie Hub Blogs

1. Everything You Need to Know About Humvee Vehicles

2. Inspection Tips — 5 Things to Look for When Buying a Used Truck Tractor

3. 7 Most Popular Construction Items so far in 2022

4. Five of the World's Largest Cranes

5: Refurbishing 101 — Transform Your Equipment & Your Returns

Today's top stories