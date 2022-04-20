Thomas Jones (L), R.K. Hall’s Amarillo operations manager, accepts an award with members of the R.K. Hall team for work on a 4.76-mi. section of U.S. 60 in Carson County from County Road W east of Panhandle to County Road W west of White Deer. This section consisted of cement treating the base and placing down a 28,000-ton, 2-in. layer of hot mix.

General contractor R.K. Hall and the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) Amarillo District have once again been awarded the Quality in Construction Award for two separate projects by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). Both projects were awarded based on ride quality and aesthetics of the roadway.

The first project recognized for excellence was a 4.76-mi. section of U.S. 60 in Carson County from County Road W east of Panhandle to County Road W west of White Deer. This section consisted of cement treating the base and placing down a 28,000-ton, 2-in. layer of hot mix. Work on this project began in August 2019 and was completed in August 2020.

The second project was an 8.02-mi. section of I-40 in Potter County from just east of Adkisson Road to Amarillo Boulevard. It consisted of a 2-in. overlay containing a durable mix of Stone Matrix Asphalt (SMA). This section consisted of 44,970 tons of hot mix. The project began in August 2019 and was completed in July 2020.

"R.K. Hall and the Amarillo District have continued to excel on many roadway projects in the Panhandle region for several years now," said Thomas Jones, R.K Hall's Amarillo operations manager. "These past few years, the combined partnership have resulted in several projects that have been recognized by our industry and also a huge benefit to the traveling public."

Kenneth Petr, director of construction of TxDOT's Amarillo District, agreed.

"Once again, R.K. Hall, in conjunction with Amarillo District construction personnel, have delivered award-winning projects," said Petr. "Projects such as these require collaboration and emphasis on quality from start to finish."

NAPA's Quality in Construction Awards recognize high-quality asphalt paving projects and are rated by independent engineers. All projects that meet benchmark scores are awarded with a Quality in Construction Award. This project will now compete with hundreds more across the nation for NAPA's prestigious Sheldon G. Hayes Award, which recognizes the country's highest quality highway pavements.

Today's top stories