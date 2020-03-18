--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
RMS, NAWIC Celebrate Women in Construction Week

Wed March 18, 2020 - Midwest Edition
Katherine Devlin – CEG Editorial Assistant


Taking part in the build was the Minneapolis/Saint Paul Chapter of The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) as the chapter celebrated Women in Construction Week, March 1 to 7. The focus of WIC Week is to highlight women as a visible component of the construction industry. Lunch is served by members of the Road Machinery & Supplies staff. In celebration of Women in Construction Week, Road Machinery & Supplies Co. sponsored a Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity build on March 3, 2020, in Oakdale, Minn. WIC Week provides an occasion for NAWIC’s thousands of members across the country to partner with local businesses and organizations and raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry.

In celebration of Women in Construction Week, Road Machinery & Supplies Co. sponsored a Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity build on March 3, 2020, in Oakdale, Minn. Taking part in the build was the Minneapolis/Saint Paul Chapter of The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) as the chapter celebrated Women in Construction Week, March 1 to 7.

WIC Week provides an occasion for NAWIC's thousands of members across the country to partner with local businesses and organizations and raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry.

On March 2, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan presented a Proclamation to the Minneapolis/Saint Paul Chapter. Proclamations also were sent by the mayors of Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The focus of WIC Week is to highlight women as a visible component of the construction industry. It also is a time for local chapters to give back to their communities.

"Construction has less than 9 percent of women working in the industry. In the actual trades, it is 3 percent," said Dove Sifers-Putman, immediate past president of NAWIC. "What better way to educate women that construction is a viable career than through NAWIC."

Other event sponsors included Peterson Companies and Brin Glass Company.

Founded in 1969, the local chapter has awarded scholarships to qualified individuals who aim to study in the construction and construction-related fields.

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com and nawicmsp.org. CEG



