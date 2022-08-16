TJ Burns joined RMS Rentals on Aug. 1 as general manager. He will lead the company in its rental, sales and service efforts.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. has hired TJ Burns as general manager of RMS Rentals. Burns comes to RMS Rentals after more than six years at United Rentals, where he was most recently the branch manager, overseeing a four-state market from his Des Moines, Iowa, location.

"I am very excited to be at RMS Rentals," said Burns. "My career has been in equipment rentals. The opportunity to be here and combine that experience with a company that believes and invests in rentals was very appealing."

"RMS Rentals is a vital part of our organization, and it serves a very important and unique customer base," said Joe Schmidtlein, vice president, sales and product support. "Having TJ in place as general manager will be a major asset for RMS Rentals. He has a keen understanding of what rentals customers need and has a track record of success. He will be a great addition to our family."

"We're excited to have TJ a part our team and look forward to his experience and leadership as we work to grow our RMS Rentals business," said Russell Sheaffer, president.

RMS Rentals is a subsidiary company of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. focused on general equipment rentals and sales. RMS Rentals provides maintenance, support and sales of its represented manufacturers including LeeBoy, Potain, Wacker Neuson, Cratos, JLG and more. RMS Rentals is located in Savage, Minn.

