Road Machinery LLC Hires New Vice Pres. of California Operations

Tue December 17, 2019 - West Edition #26
Road Machinery


David Dean
David Dean

Sloan Brooks, president and COO of Road Machinery LLC, announced the hiring of David Dean as vice president of California operations. Dean comes to Road Machinery with 40 years of experience in the equipment distribution business and brings a wealth of knowledge to further the growth of the California market.

Road Machinery sells, services and rents construction, farming, mining and forestry equipment from Komatsu; compacting and paving equipment from Dynapac and Carlson; attachments from NPK, Hensley, Terramac and JRB corporation as well as other products like rock screens, crushers and water towers.

"We are excited to bring David on to further strengthen our team in California. David brings direct and local strategy and decision making to our market presence as we move into 2020 and beyond," Brooks said.

Phoenix, Ariz., based since 1955 with 14 branches extending throughout California, Road Machinery LLC specializes in construction and mining heavy equipment including re-manufacturing facilities for diesel engines, transmissions, electrical rotating devices and hydraulic cylinders.

For more information, call 800/989-7121 or visit www.roadmachinery.com.



