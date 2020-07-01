Road Machinery Names President, CEO

Joel G. Cook

Misha Ogawa, executive vice president, is pleased to announce the hiring of Joel G. Cook as the new Road Machinery LLC President & CEO.

Cook was formerly the executive vice president of Komatsu Equipment in Salt Lake City. He was also an executive with The CIT Group in Phoenix for many years.

In his most recent capacity, Joel was responsible for revenue nearing $200 million. Under his leadership, market share grew to award-winning levels, rental grew to $60 million, employee retention and morale was industry leading.

"Joel has been a staunch supporter of Road Machinery through the years and always willing to help in times of need, said Ogawa. "We look forward to watching Joel achieve the same success at Road Machinery. We are also grateful for Sloan's leadership over the last six years and look forward to success in his new position at Mitsui."

Road Machinery sells, services and rents quality construction, farming, mining, and forestry equipment from Komatsu; compacting and paving equipment from Dynapac and Carlson; quality attachments from NPK, Hensley, Terramac and JRB corporation as well as other products.

About Road Machinery

Phoenix-based since 1955 with 14 branches extending throughout California. Road Machinery LLC specializes in construction and mining heavy equipment, including world-class re-manufacturing facilities for Diesel Engines, Transmissions, Electrical Rotating Devices, and Hydraulic Cylinders. For more information about the equipment and services offered by Road Machinery visit www.roadmachinery.com or call 1-800-989-7121.

Road Machinery is currently hiring Mechanics with heavy equip-ment experience, visit www.roadmachinery.com/careers to apply.