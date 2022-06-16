Rock & Recycling has brought Brian Lee on board as its division manager of Lippmann and MWS. (Rock and Recycling photo)

Shane Fleming and Brendan Fox, owners of Rock & Recycling Equipment in Sutton, Mass., announced a significant expansion of the company's product offerings.

Rock & Recycling Equipment has long been known as the exclusive supplier of McCloskey crushing and screening equipment for New England contractors and aggregate producers. Moving forward, Rock & Recycling Equipment also will be the distributor of Lippmann Milwaukee Inc. and MWS Equipment.

"Each of these companies' product offerings will significantly enhance Rock & Recycling Equipment's product offerings and ability to serve their customer base, in particular, the aggregate producer segment," Fleming said.

Since 1923, Lippmann has continuously designed and manufactured quality aggregate processing equipment in Milwaukee, Wis. The company began as Lippmann Engineering Works, and the design of heavy-duty primary jaw crushers became the cornerstone of its product line.

Today, Lippmann continues to maintain a reputation for building one of the heaviest and most reliable primary jaw crushers on the market, along with its expanded line of proven aggregate processing equipment designed to increase productivity and reduce cost, the company said.

"Lippmann is absolutely recognized as the leader in the stationary primary jaw crusher market," Fleming said. "We are equally enthusiastic about introducing New England producers to other high quality Lippmann products, including their horizontal shaft impact crusher, vibrating grizzly feeders and other Lippmann ancillary products."

MWS Equipment (McCloskey Wash Systems) is a world leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-quality wet processing equipment or, in essence, equipment for manufacturing sand and washing stone.

"In recent years there has been an increased demand for aggregate producers to have the ability to produce sand and washed stone," Fleming said. "Our affiliation with MWS will give us the ability to provide our customers with quality equipment that is backed with exceptional engineering and customer service. We are constantly looking for innovative products to assist our customers in enhancing their productivity and we are impressed with the offering MWS Equipment will add to our product portfolio."

To support and develop its two new product offerings, Rock & Recycling is bringing Brian Lee on board as its division manager of Lippmann and MWS. Lee has spent nine years working for Lippmann serving in several positions, including service coordinator, inside sales representative, outside sales representative and as a territory manager working with dealers and end users supporting Lippmann products. He then spent two years with McCloskey working as a factory representative working with dealers and end users, where he developed a relationship with Rock & Recycling.

"I am optimistic about the opportunity of joining the Rock & Recycling team and helping them develop the Lippmann and MWS product offerings," Lee said. "Having worked in the past with both Lippmann and Rock & Recycling, I am fully confident of both companies' ability to identify the needs of their customers, help engineer and design the ideal products to satisfy those needs and support those products down the road."

In his position at Rock & Recycling, Lee will be responsible for developing new sales for Lippmann as well as MWS, developing the proper inventory of stocked parts and training current sales and support staff. CEG

