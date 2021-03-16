Bryan Winek

Roland Machinery announced it has hired Bryan Winek as used equipment territory manager. Winek, based at the company's Bolingbrook, Ill., location, is tasked with selling used equipment and generating new business in northern Illinois and two counties in northwest Indiana.

"I have a great background selling heavy equipment, having worked in the industry for seven years," said Winek. "I am going to take those talents, skills and relationships to help make Roland Machinery a more successful organization in the used equipment division of the business. I will be working with the new sales and support staff, generating business for them while my focus is on used equipment."

"We are heavily committed to used equipment and we felt the timing was right to put a dedicated used equipment territory manager in the Chicagoland market," said Jay Germann, general manager — used equipment division of Roland Machinery. "Bryan brings experience in heavy equipment and in the market he will serve; he will fit nicely in this new role. If you have a need for a used dozer, wheel loader, excavator, or milling and paving equipment, please reach out to Bryan [708/549-4094]."

Roland Machinery, a family-owned and operated company, has 17 locations throughout the Midwest in Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. Roland's major equipment lines include Komatsu, the Wirtgen Group, LeeBoy, Sennebogen, Doosan Portable Power and more. CEG

Today's top stories