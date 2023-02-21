List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ørsted Breaks Ground On Mockingbird Solar Center

Tue February 21, 2023 - West Edition #5
PV Magazine


Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it has broken ground on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center.

The project is Ørsted's largest solar facility.

The facility is expected to produce the equivalent of 80,000 Texas homes' electricity demand, interconnecting with Texas utility Oncor. The project will create at least 200 jobs during construction and will require long-term staffing for operations and maintenance. Project construction is expected to be completed in 2024.

The project will inject an estimated $215 million new revenue into the tax base, promoting local economic development in Lamar County and providing long-term financial support for North Lamar and Chisum Independent School Districts.

As part of the project, Ørsted announced it is collaborating with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to protect nearly 1,000 acres of native tallgrass prairies in Texas. The company will purchase and transfer the land to TNC this year. Less than one percent of the original tallgrass prairies of Texas remain today and less than 5 percent has survived nationwide. The collaboration will mark the largest conservation of tallgrass prairies on record. The Mockingbird project will occupy 4,900 acres, which stretches into the Smiley-Woodfin Native prairie grassland, the largest contiguous remnant of a rare and threatened type of native prairie found in only a few counties in north Texas.

"We need to deliver green energy for this generation while protecting natural habitats for the next," said Daniel Willard, biodiversity specialist, Ørsted. "Drawing on both internal expertise and outside guidance, we will continue to look for opportunities to protect the prairie and ensure that native plants and pollinators thrive."

The transaction is part of the solar developer's stated goal of being net-positive to biodiversity by 2030. Ørsted's global biodiversity platform includes programs that range from regrowing coral and monitoring crustacean habitat, to seagrass restoration and oyster reintroduction.




Today's top stories

Yoder & Frey Holds Its 2023 Florida Auctions

Mecalac Adds Three Dealers, Expands Coverage in United States

Contracting Crews Will Be Busy With Phases of $500M Project

Gold Rush's Fred Lewis to Join Thompson Pump at ConExpo-Con/AGG

Yanmar President Expresses Optimism for Future

Facelift to Tennessee's The Factory at Franklin to Include Multi-Use Space

W.D. 'Dee' Hilton Jr. Receives TxDOT's 2023 Road Hand Award

Ryan Completes Her Six-Year Term as TTC Commissioner



 

Read more about...

Environmental Solar Energy TEXAS Ørsted






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA