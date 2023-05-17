Sakai America Inc. has just concluded its strongest-ever fiscal year despite the lingering supply chain challenges still affecting the equipment manufacturing industry as a whole.

Due to the hard-working men and women in Sakai's Adairsville, Ga., manufacturing plant, domestic U.S. production of asphalt rollers and soil rollers increased by 11.4 percent over the previous record production year.

Overall, including U.S. production and Japan imports, machine shipments set a company record with a 17.1 percent increase over the previous high.

"Our manufacturing team has worked tirelessly to overcome supplier delays and increase manufacturing efficiency to deliver more of the quality compaction equipment our customers demand. With another soil model line shifting from Japan to U.S. production soon, we are gearing up for even higher domestic production figures in the coming year," said Kevin McClain, VP of operations.

"In addition to our talented folks building the machines, we could not have accomplished this growth without our valuable dealer network," said Brad Belvin, manager, Sales & Marketing. "This latest fiscal year we increased our dealer network with some phenomenal partnerships, strengthening nationwide representation of SAKAI compaction products. Demand is stronger than ever for dependable asphalt rollers and soil compactors, so we are confident in our dealers' support to set new records yet again this coming year."

For more information, visit www.SakaiAmerica.com.

