SAKAI America Inc. announced a new partnership with Barry Equipment as the authorized asphalt roller and soil compactor dealer of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Iisland.

Through Barry, access to SAKAI compaction equipment sales and service has increased dramatically for New England area contractors and asphalt paving companies.

"Hands down there is no better partner for our northeast market expansion," said Brad Belvin, manager of sales & marketing of SAKAI America. "Barry Equipment is the trusted name in the New England area equipment industry. They originated in the area and have built a solid foundation of loyal customers."

"SAKAI compaction equipment is the ideal fit for our paving and site preparation lineup." said Joe Barry, VP and operations manager, Barry Equipment. "Dependability is a core component of our philosophy of customer business success determining our own success. SAKAI machines have a clear market perception of that dependability, so we could not be happier with the opportunity to partner together."

SAKAI rollers have already begun shipping to Barry locations and are available to purchase, order or rent immediately.

For more information, visit www.BarryEquipment.com and www.SakaiAmerica.com.

