List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    SAKAI Welcomes New Regional Sales Manager for Northeast Dealer Network

    Thu August 24, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    SAKAI


    TJ Hopkins
    TJ Hopkins

    SAKAI America Inc. has announced recent changes to the sales and marketing team.

    TJ Hopkins has joined the organization as the regional sales manager of the northeast United States and Canada from Ontario eastward. He will be based out of this territory.

    In this role, he will support SAKAI dealers with recommended inventory of new rollers, product expertise on customer demos, and training sales staff on asphalt and soil compaction equipment.

    Before coming to SAKAI, Hopkins was a territory manager at two well-known regional equipment dealers with locations in New England. His background on the dealer level and familiarity of the region puts him in a great position both strategically and geographically to deliver what SAKAI dealers expect from an OEM, the manufacturer said.

    "We are excited to have T.J. on board," said Brad Belvin, manager, sales and marketing. "Having someone with dealer-level experience here at the manufacturer is ideal for further understanding how to properly support our partners as they deliver on our mission to be the most sophisticated and trusted compaction equipment provider in the U.S."

    For more information, visit www.SakaiAmerica.com.




    Today's top stories

    Final BABA Rule Stipulates Domestic Made Construction Materials On Federal Projects

    C. A. Rasmussen Project to Accommodate Wildlife in SoCal

    Sustainability Integral to Operating Ethos at Rokbak

    Robins & Morton Unearths Decades-Old Items On $202M Hospital Project in Texas

    Western North Carolina's Asheville Regional Airport Begins $400M Expansion Effort

    Fort Myer Construction Leads Design-Build Job On D.C.-Area Roadway

    Jesco Becomes Exclusive Stocking Dealer of Magni America in Select New York Counties

    H.O. Penn Holds Centennial Celebration in Holtsville, N.Y.



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Sakai






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA