TJ Hopkins

SAKAI America Inc. has announced recent changes to the sales and marketing team.

TJ Hopkins has joined the organization as the regional sales manager of the northeast United States and Canada from Ontario eastward. He will be based out of this territory.

In this role, he will support SAKAI dealers with recommended inventory of new rollers, product expertise on customer demos, and training sales staff on asphalt and soil compaction equipment.

Before coming to SAKAI, Hopkins was a territory manager at two well-known regional equipment dealers with locations in New England. His background on the dealer level and familiarity of the region puts him in a great position both strategically and geographically to deliver what SAKAI dealers expect from an OEM, the manufacturer said.

"We are excited to have T.J. on board," said Brad Belvin, manager, sales and marketing. "Having someone with dealer-level experience here at the manufacturer is ideal for further understanding how to properly support our partners as they deliver on our mission to be the most sophisticated and trusted compaction equipment provider in the U.S."

For more information, visit www.SakaiAmerica.com.

