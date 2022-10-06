Sales Auction Company's 13th annual Fall Auction started with a virtual timed action on Sept. 30 and continued on Oct. 1 with a live auction at the 55 King Spring Road, Windsor Locks, Conn., location. More than 900 attendees were on site, while 1,219 Proxibid and 532 Equipmentfacts bidders joined online for Sales Auction Company's largest sale to date, with 1,710 lots sold over the two days.

Some of this season's top lots were the 2021 Komatsu WA200-8 wheel loaders, with one going for $155,000 and three for $145,000 going to Michigan, Massachusetts and New York. Another top item was the 2021 Komatsu PC170LC-11 excavator, which sold for $150,000 and went to Tennessee. A 2020 Kenworth T880 triaxle dump sold for $122,500 and was headed to Virginia.

One of the most unique items available at this year's auction was the vintage Mack Trucks porcelain sign that sold for $1,250. One hundred percent of the proceeds for this lot are going to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children.

This year's total sales was $9.6 million, with $4.9 million being sold online. CEG

