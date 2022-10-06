List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Sales Auction Company Holds 13th Annual Fall Auction

Thu October 06, 2022 - Northeast Edition #21
Sheila Capetta – CEG CORRESPONDENT


Sales Auction Company's 13th annual Fall Auction started with a virtual timed action on Sept. 30 and continued on Oct. 1 with a live auction at the 55 King Spring Road, Windsor Locks, Conn., location. More than 900 attendees were on site, while 1,219 Proxibid and 532 Equipmentfacts bidders joined online for Sales Auction Company's largest sale to date, with 1,710 lots sold over the two days.

Some of this season's top lots were the 2021 Komatsu WA200-8 wheel loaders, with one going for $155,000 and three for $145,000 going to Michigan, Massachusetts and New York. Another top item was the 2021 Komatsu PC170LC-11 excavator, which sold for $150,000 and went to Tennessee. A 2020 Kenworth T880 triaxle dump sold for $122,500 and was headed to Virginia.

One of the most unique items available at this year's auction was the vintage Mack Trucks porcelain sign that sold for $1,250. One hundred percent of the proceeds for this lot are going to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children.

This year's total sales was $9.6 million, with $4.9 million being sold online. CEG

Jimmy Tuohy (L) and James Scully of StructureTech in Yonkers, N.Y., stopped for a break by this 2012 Caterpillar 312E hydraulic excavator. (CEG photo)
Several 2021 Komatsu WA200-8 rubber tire wheel loaders were on the block, selling for as high as $155,000. (CEG photo)
Michael Odell was all smiles in front of a 2014 John Deere 524K rubber tire wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Attendees bidding on the various skid steers offered at Sales Auction Company’s largest sale to date. (CEG photo)
Sales Auction Company team members Shelley Sales (L) and Emily Musumeci were kept busy checking and registering attendees. (CEG photo)
Attendees make their way through the yard as the auction truck moves from lot to lot past the wide variety of rubber tire wheel loaders, including Komatsu, Caterpillar and Volvo models. (CEG photo)
Jeff Holmes, of Murphy Road Recycling, Hartford, Conn., checks out this 2021 Komatsu WA200-8 rubber tire wheel loader. (CEG photo)
There were more than 900 in-person attendees at Sales Auction Company’s 13th Annual Fall Auction. (CEG photo)
Hydraulic excavators from Caterpillar, Akerman, John Deere, Komatsu, Case and more. (CEG photo)
Al Endriunas (L) of Endriunas Brothers, Boston, Mass., and Tim Crean of Crean Equipment, Rutland Vt. (CEG photo)
Ermie Hernandez of Hernandez Pavers, Springfield, Mass., testing a 2007 John Deere 510C backhoe loader. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Bill Possardt and Don Slanetz of Slanetz Corp. in Enfield, Conn., and Don Simmons of Simmons Paving, Windsor Locks, Conn., were on the hunt for good deals. (CEG photo)




