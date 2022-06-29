List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Sammy Petrowsky Returns With 'Homecoming Auction'

Wed June 29, 2022 - Northeast Edition #14
CEG


Sammy Petrowsky founded Petrowsky Auctioneers in 1977. After 40 years of successful operation and a 3.5-year hiatus while he worked for a national auction house that acquired his company, Petrowsky has returned to the northeast equipment auction market with Sammy P Auction Services.

His new company proudly called its first sale the "Homecoming Auction," which was held June 24 in Canterbury, Conn.

The June 24 homecoming auction featured a nice lineup of earthmoving equipment, trucks, aggregate equipment and miscellaneous items. Buyers came from across the country and Proxibid and Equipment Facts provided online bidding.

Petrowsky also is proud to announce that Danny Anderson, a trusted friend and longtime business manager, has joined the team to reinstitute the customer service-focused brand for which the Petrowsky name is well-known.

For more information on Sammy P Auction Services and its future events, visit www.sammyp.com. CEG

Good used excavators are hard to find in today’s market. Sammy P Auction Services offered a nice lineup during its homecoming sale. (CEG photo)
Compact excavators and loaders were looking for — and finding — new homes. (CEG photo)
Prior to the sale, Sammy Petrowsky thanked a long list of individuals and companies that have been there to support his past and current endeavors over the years. (CEG photo)
Danny Anderson reviews the terms and conditions of the sale. (CEG photo)
Sammy Petrowsky returns to the auction industry with his own Sammy P Auction Services. (CEG photo)
This meticulously maintained 1963 Mack truck model B81 dump came from Rosciti Construction. (CEG photo)
Douglas Deptula (L) and Ron Ethridge of Columbia, Conn., check out the great lineup of used excavators. (CEG photo)
A nice Genie lift fresh out of a rental fleet gets put through its paces. (CEG photo)
A Wacker Neuson double drum asphalt roller, ideal for a residential paving contractor, gets a test run before it goes on the block. (CEG photo)
Checking out the engine compartment of a Cat 345DL is Bill Johnson (L) of Wyalusing, Pa., and Shane Fissler of Johnson Quarries in Laraysville, Pa. (CEG photo)
One of the big boys, a Cat D89, was among several good crawlers featured in the sale. (CEG photo)
Mike Connor (L) of ABC Automotive in Willimantic, Conn., and Howard Hagget of Plainfield, Conn., exchange a couple of tall tales as they wait for the sale to begin. (CEG photo)




