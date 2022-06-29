Sammy Petrowsky founded Petrowsky Auctioneers in 1977. After 40 years of successful operation and a 3.5-year hiatus while he worked for a national auction house that acquired his company, Petrowsky has returned to the northeast equipment auction market with Sammy P Auction Services.

His new company proudly called its first sale the "Homecoming Auction," which was held June 24 in Canterbury, Conn.

The June 24 homecoming auction featured a nice lineup of earthmoving equipment, trucks, aggregate equipment and miscellaneous items. Buyers came from across the country and Proxibid and Equipment Facts provided online bidding.

Petrowsky also is proud to announce that Danny Anderson, a trusted friend and longtime business manager, has joined the team to reinstitute the customer service-focused brand for which the Petrowsky name is well-known.

For more information on Sammy P Auction Services and its future events, visit www.sammyp.com. CEG

