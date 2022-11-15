The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

"This allocation — which includes a significant federal investment — allows Caltrans and our local partners to continue building the equitable, sustainable and safe transportation system on which future generations will depend," said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

The projects to receive the largest amount in funding are in Contra Costa County, located in the East Bay of the San Francisco Bay Area. Those projects include:

$84.9 million to install lighting and remove existing and install new concrete barrier, upgrade guardrail and drainage and overlay pavement to improve safety on I-80 from Alameda County line to 0.6 miles West of Solano County line. This project includes $77.8M in IIJA funding.

$63.9 million to rehabilitate pavement by replacing damaged slabs, grind and resurface existing asphalt, construct additional lanes on offramp, modify signals, upgrade guardrail, and upgrade facilities to ADA standards on SR-4 in Contra Costa County. This project includes $56.6M in IIJA funding.

$6.4 million to apply polyester concrete overlay on bridge decks and approach slabs on I-680 in Danville, San Ramon, and Walnut Creek in various locations.

District 1: Eureka

Approximately $2.6 million toward embankment, guardrail and drainage repairs along U.S. 101 from Water Plant Road to the East Hill Undercrossing near Willits in Mendocino County;

Approximately $1.9M toward roadway, guardrail and culvert repairs along Route 299 west of Three Creek Road near Willow Creek in Humboldt County;

Approximately $1.1M toward construction of a left turn lane at Timbers Boulevard, lighting and other roadway improvements along U.S. 101 near Smith River in Del Norte.

District 2: Redding

Fix 5 Cascade Gateway (In Redding from just north of Cypress Ave Undercrossing to 0.6 mile north of Oasis Rd Overcrossing on Interstate 5 in Shasta County): Provide standard vertical clearance over I-5 at the Northbound 273/Northbound I-5 connector ramp. Provide improved vertical clearance under four structures at I-5 at Twin View Blvd and SR 299 crossings. Add a third mixed-flow through lane. Install high tension cable barrier and concrete barrier in the median as determined by the median width. Construct four auxiliary lanes. Widen seven bridges. Upgrade bridge rails on both sides. Place overhead signs, guide signs and warning signs as recommended by Traffic Ops. Remove and replace existing guardrail and end treatments.

District 3: Marysville/Sacramento

$3.5 million in federal IIJA funding for a City of Rancho Cordova project for roadway, sidewalk, curb ramp, bike lane and traffic signal improvements on Mather Field Road between Folsom Boulevard International Drive;

$2 million in State Highway Operational and Protection Program (SHOPP) funds for project development and right of way costs for intersection and safety improvements at Live Oak Boulevard/Encinal Road and State Route 99 in the Lomo Crossing area in Sutter County.

District 4: Oakland/Bay Area

San Mateo County San Mateo County: $37.8 million to replace Cordilleras Creek Bridge on Route 101 in Redwood City. This project includes $33.5M in IIJA funding.

$37.8 million to replace Cordilleras Creek Bridge on Route 101 in Redwood City. This project includes $33.5M in IIJA funding. San Francisco County: $4.7 million to rehabilitate roadway, upgrade signs, concrete barrier, and transportation management system elements, rehabilitate drainage and upgrade facilities to ADA standards on I-101 in San Francisco.

$4.7 million to rehabilitate roadway, upgrade signs, concrete barrier, and transportation management system elements, rehabilitate drainage and upgrade facilities to ADA standards on I-101 in San Francisco. Alameda County: $7.7 million to mitigate eroded channel side-slope tidal scour and reinforce bridge approach slabs in Oakland at East Creek Slough Bridge.

District 5: San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara

• $34.5 million ($30.5 million in federal IIJA funding) to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217 near Goleta in Santa Barbara County to meet current standards and provide shoulders for disabled vehicles, maintenance workers, pedestrians, and bicycles.

• $9.9 million ($8.9 million in federal IIJA funding) to improve the curve and flatten the slope along State Route 25 near Pinnacles National Park from approximately one-half mile north of San Benito Lateral/Old Hernandez Road to 2.4 miles south of State Route 146 in San Benito County. This project will improve safety and reduce the number and severity of collisions.

District 6: Fresno/Bakerfield

No projects allocated.

District 7: Los Angeles

Valued at $18.6 million, Interstate 605, in the cities of Irwindale and Baldwin Park, between Interstate 10 to Interstate 210 – Rehabilitate pavement, modify signals, upgrade guardrail, and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

District 8: Riverside/San Bernardino

$2.9 million to install Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) charging stations at various safety roadside rest areas (SRRAs) on Interstate 10 (I-10) in Riverside County near Banning and Blythe and in San Bernardino County near Yucaipa.

District 9: Bishop

State Route 127 Pavement Project, $22 million – On State Route 127 in Inyo County, this project will rehabilitate the pavement by grinding down the roadway and overlaying asphalt. It will also replace signs along the highway. This project is split into two locations on SR 127: from 4.6 miles north of State Route 178 to 7.6 miles south of State Route 190 and from 0.3 miles south of State Route 190 to the Nevada State Line.

Freeman Gulch 3 CAPM Project, $8.1 million – On State Route 14 in eastern Kern County, from 1.1 miles north of Red Rock Canyon Road to 4.9 miles south of State Route 178 West, this project will rehabilitate the pavement by grinding the current highway and placing a new Hot Mix Asphalt overlay that will extend and preserve the pavement life. It will also upgrade signs along the highway.

District 11: San Diego

$55,999,000 to construct an auxiliary lane, rehabilitate the roadway to mitigate highway settlement, install Transportation Management Systems (TMS) that include lighting, and roadside safety improvements. This project will also preserve and extend the life of the facility as well as improve ride quality on State Route 52 (SR-52) between Convoy Street and Santo Road. This project allocation includes $49,576,000 in federal IIJA funds.

$42,800,000 to rehabilitate roadway and culverts, install new and upgrade TMS elements, and upgrade facilities to ADA standards. This project will improve safety and ride quality on SR-125 from Elkelton Place and State Route (SR-94). This project allocation includes $37,891,000 in federal IIJA funds.

$17,882,000 to rehabilitate pavement by replacing concrete slabs and asphalt pavement, rehabilitate culverts, apply methacrylate to bridge decks, upgrade guardrail, and upgrade curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. This project will extend and preserve pavement service life and improve ride on State Route 54 from Interstate 5 (I-5) to State Route 125 (SR-125). This project allocation includes $15,831,000 in federal IIJA funds.

$9,286,000 to rehabilitate six bridges, including painting, deck and column work that will project, preserve, and extend the service life of these bridges at various locations on I-8 and State Route 78 (SR-78) in El Centro. This project allocation includes $8,221,000 in federal IIJA funds.

District 12: Los Angeles

$3.152 million for a project on State Route 22 (SR-22) in the cities of Garden Grove, Westminster, and Orange to install safety lighting and upgrade median barrier, drainage systems, and signs.

$1.252 million, including $1.127 million from IIJA, for a project on SR-22 in the City of Garden Grove to upgrade the pavement, add pavement delineation, and install concrete barrier to improve safety. 

Today's top stories