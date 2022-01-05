Tim Winslow (L), dealer manager of Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens West USA, welcomes Dan Healy, president of Diesel Machinery Inc., as the Sandvik dealer in South Dakota.

Sandvik announced the appointment of Diesel Machinery Inc. (DMI) as its authorized distributor for its range of mobile crushing and screening equipment in South Dakota. DMI will be responsible for equipment sales and full aftermarket support through the provision of spare parts and local customer service.

Sandvik offers a wide range of quarrying and construction equipment needs and now customers in South Dakota will be able to benefit from sales support through its new partner Diesel Machinery Inc. The appointment of DMI reinforces Sandvik's commitment in sourcing and selecting the right companies to develop the business and sell the Sandvik brand locally, while allowing customers to work with a global organization.

DMI is a premium distributor of major brands within the construction and aggregates industries.

Tracing its roots back to the J.L. Healy Construction Company, it is a family run business which was incorporated in South Dakota in 1932 and originally concentrated on highway construction and utility work within the Midwest.

In 1982, Pat Healy, J.L's son and CEO of the company, formed the Equipment Distributorship now known as Diesel Machinery Inc. (DMI). With three locations spread across South Dakota in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City, DMI is a full-service dealership offering equipment sales, rentals, parts, service and finance to serve its customers in the Midwest.

Dan Healy, Pat's son, now directs the operations of DMI as president and continues to stay focused on achieving the company mission. Customer satisfaction is job one at DMI — hassle free and no surprises. They seek to achieve long-term customer satisfaction by providing the finest products and outstanding, quick response, value added service at an excellent cost-to-value relationship.

"We are delighted to be appointed as distributor for the Sandvik brand of mobile products," said Dan. "The range complements our existing portfolio, and we look forward to a successful business partnership with them."

"Diesel Machinery is a well-established professional dealership who have the local customer knowledge and industry expertise to take our growth to the next level," said Tim Winslow, dealer manager of Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens West USA. "The new appointment will enhance our levels of customer support locally and we are proud to have them on board."

The agreement was signed on Nov. 22 and all at Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens congratulate and welcome Diesel Machinery Inc. as part of the global Sandvik family.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

