Sandvik Maximizes Uptime, Lowers Ownership Cost With Endurance Packages

Mon January 24, 2022 - National Edition
Sandvik


Sandvik's endurance packages are designed to deliver maximum uptime by ensuring all items needed for correct repair and maintenance are conveniently packaged together and available in advance, at a customer’s job site.
Specifically designed for its mobile crushers, Sandvik endurance packages are configurable and can be tailored to meet specific customer needs and requirements.

They will provide all the necessary parts should the unexpected occur, allowing users to replace them immediately, maximizing your plant's uptime. They are the perfect solution for both sites working long hours (high utilization) and or remote locations, where availability and support are essential to your operation, according to the manufacturer.

The introduction of Sandvik's endurance package offering ensures its products meet Sandvik's core commitments to its customers of providing world-class service through its aftermarket network and providing the highest uptime in the industry. This allows the company to collaborate with its customers to develop innovative services that lower the total cost of ownership while safely maximizing production.

The packages range from standard maintenance all the way through to major component "exchanges" allowing customers to choose the type of packages that best suits their operational needs.

Sandvik's maintenance, repair and overhaul package strategy aims to meet varying customer demands and caters for all quarry, mining, as well as demolition and recycling applications.

Sandvik's endurance packages are designed around the following concept:

  • Maintenance — Scheduled maintenance packages containing all items to carry out procedure
  • Repair — Packages designed for repair and maintenance of critical areas on the machine
  • Overhaul — Complete assembly for immediate change out greatly reducing downtime. Repair packages also available to refurbish OEM assemblies ready for the next scheduled change over.

All packages contain Sandvik genuine OEM parts. Spare and wear parts are selected and tested following Sandvik engineering design standards and the latest technology available. They are designed to fit perfectly into Sandvik mobile crushing and screening equipment to give optimum performance, while at the same time protecting major components in the toughest operating conditions and maintaining original Sandvik parts throughout, according to the manufacturer.

Key customer benefits include:

  • Higher uptime — Replace parts immediately keeping downtime to an absolute minimum
  • Greater availability — Avoid delays or parts shortages with delivery of all components in one shipment in advance
  • Genuine quality — All packages contain genuine OEM parts for quality and optimum performance
  • Configurable — Mix and match to select the right package to suit your operation and conditions.

For more information, visit www.rocktechnology.sandvik.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




