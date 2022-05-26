The primary screen performs as a fines extractor, while the secondary screen performs as a grader.

Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens' new QA452 is the latest evolution of the Sandvik QA Series products and 3-deck Doublescreen technology.

Sandvik Doublescreen technology typically outperforms traditional screens by up to 30 percent offering a tailored rock processing solution for quarry, recycling and mining industries, according to the manufacturer.

With a host of new innovations, Sandvik has engineered the first of its kind, three-deck tracked mobile plant with independent screen angle adjustment and hydraulic screen separation.

Featuring two triple deck inline screen boxes with equal size screen decks, each providing 100 sq. ft of screening area.

More Productivity

Screen enhancements include an 11 percent longer bottom screen deck to extract more fines. Featuring independent screen angle adjustment, the primary screen can be independently adjusted from the secondary screen, allowing operators to optimize their throughput, screening efficiency and product gradations.

The primary screen performs as a fines extractor, while the secondary screen performs as a grader. Two processes on one plant, offering exceptional flexibility, excellent separation, accurate grading and massive throughput, according to the manufacturer.

More Sustainability

Sandvik offer hybrid"e" drive with electric plug-in, which means you can choose your most economical and efficient energy source. The QA452 provides a lower environmental impact due to reduced fuel consumption and the latest powerpack onboard offers less operating noise and low emissions. In addition, the hydraulic system has been enhanced to reduce energy wastage, and its hydraulic oil change intervals have been extended from 2000-4000 hours meaning up to 50 percent less hydraulic oil is consumed over 10,000 hours of machine usage (subject to oil sampling).

More Flexibility

The primary screen also can be hydraulically separated to gain better access for maintenance and screen media changes. The addition of a new oversize cross conveyor means greater oversize material extraction. This cross conveyor also can be reversed, to allow the plant to function like a two-deck screen with oversize and mid overs discharged together.

Each screen deck features end tension screen media using Sandvik's mesh tensioning system. This means faster screen mesh tensioning and removal when you need uptime. The new range of Sandvik WX rubber media combines the high accuracy of wire screens, but with the durability of rubber offering up to 10x longer wear life* and up to 50 percent faster installation time compared to wire mesh*, according to the manufacturer. (*Test results and calculations are to be considered as results reached under certain and controlled conditions. These test results and calculations should not be treated as specifications and Sandvik does not guarantee, warrant or represent the outcome of test results or calculations in any or all circumstances.)

Having equal size panels also means the screen media is interchangeable between decks.

More Connectivity

The QA452 comes with Sandvik's My Fleet telemetry system and 7-year data subscription as standard. This offers 24/7 fleet management, geo-fencing and remote support.

More Safety Features

Sandvik has included several features as standard to improve operator and onsite protection. Dust suppression spray bars, onboard water pump, safety pull cords and lighting mast are now fitted as standard for extra peace of mind.

