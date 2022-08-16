List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Sandvik UK373 Offers Complete Processing Solution

Tue August 16, 2022 - National Edition
Sandvik


The Sandvik UK373 offers an electrically driven, closed-circuit crushing solution fully assembled on a quad axle trailer frame.
Born in the USA, Sandvik's UK373 wheeled crusher offers a complete processing solution.

Built with Sandvik global quality standards, this highly productive machine is driven by quality and built for rock. The Sandvik UK373 offers an electrically driven, closed-circuit crushing solution fully assembled on a quad axle trailer frame.

This unit was equipped with the Sandvik CH440 and a three deck 6 by 20 ft. heavy duty screen with high G force, to ensure outstanding efficiency, high productivity and reliability.

The Sandvik CH440 is suitable for a high-capacity secondary application or a high-reduction tertiary or pebble-crushing application, and it can be matched to changes in production through the selection of crushing chambers and an eccentric throw. This flexibility means that it's suitable for a wide range of applications, according to the manufacturer.

The UK373 benefits from user friendly features such as hydraulically adjustable settings, and a choice of different crushing chambers and throws. This enables fine tuning to match your required specification and maximum output.

Sandvik Rental Services is entering the U.S. market with a structured rental offering that meets the needs of customers that are looking for short-term off-balance solution to fill production gaps or expand their operations but want to minimize the risk.

The company is starting by offering Sandvik DX700 tracked drills and an offering that sees machines rented from as little as just one month. Sandvik's fleet of all-new machines are supported by manufacturer service contracts and genuine parts for the duration of the rental agreement, while Sandvik rock tools also are available. The company is launching its service in initially five states: Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North and South Carolina.

For more information, visit www.rockprocessing.sandvik.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




