SANY America Sponsors J.D. Motorsports as NASCAR Returns to Racing

As NASCAR returns to the track in Charlotte, N.C., SANY America will be there with dealer partner Ironpeddlers as co-sponsors of driver Colby Howard and car #15 as part of the J.D. Motorsports team.

On May 25, cars will take to the track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the XFINITY Series ALSCO 300 – without spectators – as NASCAR kicks off its revised 2020 racing schedule. And, like so many Americans, the team at SANY is looking forward to seeing live racing return to the lineup.

"We are excited to be working with Colby and the J.D. Motorsports team to help them drive to success," said Ben Miller, vice president of sales – construction of SANY America. "With all of the recent changes – across the nation, not just for NASCAR – I think we are all starting to get used to watching all events on screen."

Natural Partners

SANY has had its foot on the gas pedal in the American heavy equipment market in recent years, picking up speed and growing its footprint in the United States. That includes dramatically increasing equipment availability, growing U.S. production at its Georgia headquarters, and showing more and more customers the performance and capabilities of SANY equipment. But none of it would be possible without the support of the growing dealer partner network, including Ironpeddlers, which has not only helped drive SANY's growth, but also brought this opportunity to work with Howard's NASCAR team to SANY.

"Colby's father, Rodney Howard, and I have known each other for 20 years," said Anthony Broome, president and co-owner of Ironpeddlers. "We became aware of Colby's race team and their relationship with Project HOPE. We've sponsored cars at different times over the years, and we thought it would be great for all three organizations if we could partner together for at least one race this year."

Project HOPE works to provide a lifespan of services for the autism community through a variety of programs that fall into four categories – those that Help families, Open minds, Promote inclusion and Expand potential. The support of SANY and Ironpeddlers will help the group spread awareness, not just in the region, but nationally due to the popularity of NASCAR – and particularly with this race as one of the first televised sporting events being broadcast amid the ongoing crisis.

"I am very excited to welcome SANY America on board starting at Charlotte," said Colby Howard. "SANY has a proven track record in the construction industry, and to have support from them is a great feeling. I look forward to representing them in the best way possible as we develop our new relationship and can't wait to get back to the track."

Ironpeddlers offers the full range of SANY equipment and provides service and support options for all machines. The headquarters branch in Monroe, N.C. also will host Howard and his #15 Chevrolet ahead of the race on May 21 so he can learn more about SANY excavators, wheel loaders and other equipment.

Growing Brands, Growing Awareness

Ironpeddlers has provided heavy equipment sales, service and parts since 1974, and today has grown to have five locations across the Carolinas, Georgia and Kentucky. A SANY dealer since 2017, Ironpeddlers worked with SANY to further grow its territory in 2019 and expanded its coverage area to include the western half of North Carolina. While the NASCAR sponsorship is certainly a great opportunity for Ironpeddlers to further grow in the region, Broome is equally excited for the broad exposure for the SANY brand that this partnership with Colby and J.D. Motorsports offers.

"The national coverage will also be good for all SANY dealers across the U.S.," added Broome. "NASCAR is a favored sport among many equipment operators and owners, and we look forward to leveraging that relationship to drive awareness."

SANY's relationship with Ironpeddlers has resulted in many more customers learning how SANY Quality Changes the World and why SANY equipment is the right choice for their projects and fleets. Broome added that since becoming a dealer partner, they've seen customers grow more familiar and comfortable with SANY's product lines, and he has seen sales grow exponentially, with buyers discovering the quality, efficiency and price-value proposition offered by SANY as a way to positively impact their bottom lines.

This growth has definitely been noticed by SANY as well. In recognition of Ironpeddlers' commitment to growing SANY and the volume of sales at its locations, the dealership was named SANY's "Partner of the Year" in 2019.

"You'll notice it will not just be SANY on that car. Ironpeddlers has a presence as well – both on the car and crew uniforms," said Miller. "We focus on our dealers, not as someone who helps sell our equipment, but as a true partner of SANY."

Made for America & American Jobs

With passionate fans in many households around the nation, NASCAR racing is a distinctively American experience, and it's fitting that motorsports marks the restart of some of the sporting tradition in the U.S. At the same time, SANY is racing as well, working to keep up with ever-increasing demand from customers at its manufacturing facility in Peachtree City, Ga.

In just the past year, SANY has introduced additional wheel loader and excavator models, as well as new telehandlers and road equipment, including a motor grader and roller. The company has also increased production capabilities, adding more than 50,000 square feet of space to the manufacturing floor to help keep up with surging demand for machines.

"NASCAR is a staple in nearly every American household. SANY has the same goal – to become a staple for the contractors, operators and users of our equipment nationwide," said Miller. "As we grow, it's important for us to align with the values of the customers we serve, and our partnership with Colby and NASCAR is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our growth in America and our commitment to our U.S. partners and customers."

Ready, Set – Grow!

As SANY continues to increase its footprint across the country, the company continues to look for new partnerships like Ironpeddlers to help deliver on the promise of being More than Machines. SANY equipment isn't simply about value or an industry-leading warranty – it's the dealer partners and the people who make it possible, who support the machines day in and day out, and who truly believe in SANY's mission to be first-class in every way.

SANY continues to support the construction crews, fleet operators and all those working every day with high-quality equipment #MadeforAmerica. Find the SANY dealer nearest you today and discover how SANY equipment can help you save time, save money and reach the checkered flag on your projects.

For more information about Ironpeddlers, call 800/438-1933.

For more information about SANY, visit www.sanyamerica.com.