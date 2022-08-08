Our Main Office
Mon August 08, 2022
The Slag Cement Association (SCA), a leading source of knowledge for slag cement and slag blended cements through promotion, education and technology development, has launched Slag Cement University.
Designed for university professors and students, Slag Cement University is a resource and central repository of educational resources on slag cement use in concrete construction. SCA designed the content with the intent of making it easy for educators to incorporate content into existing civil, construction or materials engineering and construction management college degrees.
According to Lori Tiefenthaler, president of the SCA board of directors, this offering will serve to enhance concrete materials instruction with new and exciting slag cement information, projects and tools for use in university courses.
Content was curated and developed by SCA members and staff to provide an overview of the applications, uses and benefits of slag cement use. Content includes:
In addition to the curriculum, there is an 80-question exam that provides a testing method for universities to easily measure knowledge related to slag cement.
In 2020, the SCA expanded its annual awards program to include a research category. Winning projects receive a $1,000 stipend to attend the ceremony. More information on this program can be found here.
*While the slag cement university platform is a great way to expand your knowledge on slag cement use, this is not a certification program. As with all concrete mixtures, trial batches should be performed to verify concrete properties. Results may vary due to a variety of circumstances, including temperature and mixture components, among other things. You should consult your slag cement professional for assistance. Nothing contained herein shall be considered or construed as a warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied, including any warranty of fitness for a particular purpose.
