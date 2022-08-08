The Slag Cement Association (SCA), a leading source of knowledge for slag cement and slag blended cements through promotion, education and technology development, has launched Slag Cement University.

Designed for university professors and students, Slag Cement University is a resource and central repository of educational resources on slag cement use in concrete construction. SCA designed the content with the intent of making it easy for educators to incorporate content into existing civil, construction or materials engineering and construction management college degrees.

According to Lori Tiefenthaler, president of the SCA board of directors, this offering will serve to enhance concrete materials instruction with new and exciting slag cement information, projects and tools for use in university courses.

Content was curated and developed by SCA members and staff to provide an overview of the applications, uses and benefits of slag cement use. Content includes:

Technical Information Sheets: SCA's 29 technical information sheets provide an overview of various applications and topics regarding slag cement use in concrete. These 1–2-page documents are valuable resources for students to review in preparation for exam questions. The references mentioned in these documents can provide further information on these topics.

SCA's 29 technical information sheets provide an overview of various applications and topics regarding slag cement use in concrete. These 1–2-page documents are valuable resources for students to review in preparation for exam questions. The references mentioned in these documents can provide further information on these topics. Presentations and Pre-Recorded Webinars: SCA has webinars and slide decks that provide a well-rounded look at the various applications and things to look for when using slag cement in concrete. Curriculum also includes a Slag Cement 101 slide deck and recorded webinar that will help introduce students to the benefits of this materials use in concrete construction.

SCA has webinars and slide decks that provide a well-rounded look at the various applications and things to look for when using slag cement in concrete. Curriculum also includes a Slag Cement 101 slide deck and recorded webinar that will help introduce students to the benefits of this materials use in concrete construction. Sustainability Tools: SCA has developed a industry-wide environmental product declaration (EPD) and a companion carbon reduction calculator for concrete mixtures that incorporate slag cement. Slag Cement is an important material on the industry's journey to carbon neutral concrete.

In addition to the curriculum, there is an 80-question exam that provides a testing method for universities to easily measure knowledge related to slag cement.

Research Scholarship

In 2020, the SCA expanded its annual awards program to include a research category. Winning projects receive a $1,000 stipend to attend the ceremony. More information on this program can be found here.

*While the slag cement university platform is a great way to expand your knowledge on slag cement use, this is not a certification program. As with all concrete mixtures, trial batches should be performed to verify concrete properties. Results may vary due to a variety of circumstances, including temperature and mixture components, among other things. You should consult your slag cement professional for assistance. Nothing contained herein shall be considered or construed as a warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied, including any warranty of fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information, visit www.slagcement.org.

