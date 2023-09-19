Charlie Nobles (Southern California Contractors Association photo)

The Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) announced that Charlie Nobles was named as SCCA's executive director. An experienced C-level executive, Nobles has worked for various associations throughout his career including serving as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the International Right of Way Association and the executive director of the American Sailing Association. In addition, he served as chief operating officer of The Planetary Society.

In his new role as executive director, Nobles will be responsible for leading SCCA's dedicated team of professionals while growing the value of the organization to its members, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders. He will lead efforts to expand the organization's programs while growing and strengthening its membership base.

Nobles brings extensive experience in association management, including strategic planning and extensive finance and operations management. In addition, he has many years of membership recruitment and engagement experience.

"Noble's strategic drive and his long, distinguished career in the association management community make him the perfect choice to lead SCCA into the next phase of its development," said John Gasparo, SCCA's president. "We're thrilled to welcome Charlie aboard."

"As a veteran association executive, I'm very excited to join SCCA, the leading organization for the construction industry in Southern California," said Nobles. "SCCA's commitment to professional development and member success mirrors my own values and I look forward to upholding the organization's strong priorities and expanding its reach."

The search was conducted by Vetted Solutions — specialists in executive search for purpose driven organizations.

About Southern California Contractors Association

The Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA), established in 1974 and located in Orange, Calif., is the premiere construction industry association in Southern California. SCCA is committed to its members, the construction industry and other stakeholder associations within the community. SCCA membership consists of union contractor members and their affiliates.

As a nonprofit, SCCA's mission is dedicated to serving its union contractor members and affiliates and furthering issues that benefit the construction industry, its employers, and its employees. The volunteer-led board ensures that SCCA is accountable and transparent to its members who have invested their time, money, and faith in SCCA.

