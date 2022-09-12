At Honeybrook Estates, a Schlouch utility crew installs sanitary laterals for the 37 single-family lot subdivision. (Photo courtesy of Schlouch Incorporated.)

Schlouch continues to focus on bringing its full range of capabilities to the table and to provide value-added service on time and on budget.

Here are the new projects that include major residential, public and commercial sites throughout its central and southeastern Pennsylvania service area through the remainder of 2022:

Berks County

Schlouch Incorporated has been named by Meridian Design Build LLC to prepare a 42.0-acre site for the Berks Park 183: SunCap project. The commercial site will consist of a 250,955 sq. ft. warehouse for a package distribution facility. The property is located on Aviation Road, Bern Township, Berks County, Pa. Schlouch is providing clearing, grubbing, survey, stakeout, demolition, blasting, rock removal, earthwork, sediment and erosion control, sanitary and storm sewers, underground basins, water line installation, curbs and paving. Work will be completed in fall 2022.

Schlouch Incorporated has been named by the borough of Kutztown to handle its 2022 Street and Storm Sewer Improvements project located in Kutztown, Berks County, Pa. Schlouch will provide storm water inlet repairs, trench repairs, pedestrian walkway improvements, storm sewer improvements and paving at various locations in the borough. Work will be completed in summer 2022.

Chester County

Schlouch Incorporated was chosen by Rouse Chamberlin Ltd. to prepare the 39.9-acre site for Honey Brook Estates. The residen- tial development will consist of 37 single-family units. The project is located at 3531 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook Township, Chester County, Pa. Schlouch is providing earthwork, sediment/erosion control, drainage systems, sanitary and storm sewers, water line installation, pad grading, curb installation and paving. Work will be completed in fall 2022.

Cumberland County

Schlouch Incorporated has been named by Trinity High School to provide sitework services for the Trinity High School Athletic Field Improvements Project in Camp Hill Borough, Cumberland County, Pa. Schlouch is providing excavation, stormwater installation, paving, turf installation, new track surface, grading and seeding for the athletic field. Work will be completed in summer 2022.

Lebanon County

Schlouch Incorporated has been named by ELCO School District to provide sitework services for the Eastern Lebanon County School District High School Stadium Turf Field Project in Jackson Township, Lebanon County, Pa. Schlouch is providing excavation, stormwater installation, conduit installation, turf base and track repairs. Work will be completed in summer 2022.

Lehigh County

Schlouch Incorporated was chosen by CATY – 2021 Inc. to prepare the 7.0-acre site for the 201 North 14th Street Residential Development (Ashton Estates).

The project will consist of 36 townhomes. The site is located at 201 N. 14th Street, Catasauqua Borough, Lehigh County, Pa. Schlouch is providing earthwork, sediment and erosion control, sanitary and storm sewers, water line installation, concrete, curb, paving and retaining walls. Work will be completed in spring 2023.

Northampton County

Schlouch Incorporated was chosen by TMC Management Corp. to prepare the 19.98-acre site for High Street Estates. The residen- tial development will consist of 13 single-family detached dwellings. Tuskes Homes is the developer of the project. The site is located on West High Street in Bushkill Township, Northampton County, Pa. Schlouch is providing earthwork, drainage systems, blasting, storm and water main installation, pad grading and paving. Work will be completed in fall 2022.

Schlouch Incorporated was chosen by Wolf's Run Land LLC to prepare the 61.61-acre site for The Villages at Wolf's Run — Phase 1.

The residential development will consist of 103 townhouse units. Tuskes Homes is the developer of the project. The site is located off Van Buren Road at Stephanie and Scotty Drive, in Palmer Township, Northampton County, Pa. Schlouch is providing earthwork, drainage systems, sanitary storm, and water main installation, curb installation and paving. Work will be completed in fall 2022.

(This story was reprinted with permission from Schlouch Incorporated, Spring/Summer Issue.)

Today's top stories