Pete Gum

SEAA has completed its nationwide search for a new executive director, and has welcomed Pete Gum to the position. Gum has 29 years of experience as the CEO of not-for-profit construction trade associations.

"We received applications from dozens of qualified candidates across the country. The board of directors was extremely thorough in their search and conducted multiple rounds of panel interviews throughout the process," said Geoff Kress, president of SEAA. "We are thrilled to have Pete as part of our organization."

Gum has a proven track record with helping associations increase membership. He comes to SEAA from the Associated Builders & Contractors of Western Pennsylvania, where he served as president. It was in this role that he worked closely with the NCCER craft training curriculum and increased student participation in the association's craft training programs.

Gum attended his first SEAA board of directors meeting on July 7 in Pittsburgh, Pa. He said, "The Meet & Greet in my hometown of Pittsburgh was an introduction to the needs of members. I look forward to getting know more erectors, fabricators, contractors and suppliers across the country, as we work together toward expanding the association's footprint and increasing member value."

For more information, visit www.seaa.net.

