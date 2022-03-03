List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
SEAA Selects Foreman Ironworker's Design in Hard Hat Sticker Contest

Thu March 03, 2022 - National Edition
Steel Erectors Association of America


The inspiration for the winning hard hat sticker came from Matt English, a foreman ironworker for MAS Building and Bridge, Norfolk, Mass.

The Steel Erectors Association of America (SEAA) has selected the winning hard hat sticker design in a contest it hosted on social media in January and February. The hard hat sticker will be offered as part of the association's recognition of OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, May 2-6, 2022.

The inspiration for the winning hard hat sticker came from Matt English, a foreman ironworker for MAS Building and Bridge, Norfolk, Mass. Contestants could submit designs for any of three themes:

  • Preventing Falls in Construction
  • Building America Safely
  • Proud to be an Ironworker

English said of his design concept: "It really shows all three themes but definitely Building America Safely. This was a picture I took a few years ago erecting a new entrance canopy for a car dealership. My co-worker [in the photo] has been an ironworker for 26 years and is very proud of it. The dealership flag was waving perfectly at the moment. To me it shows the pride in what we do and proud to be building America."

English will receive bragging rights and 250 stickers with his design. The sticker will be offered with other promotional materials to SEAA members that are hosting Fall Prevention Safety Stand Downs this May.

"We were looking for a way to engage with the people who are doing the hard work of steel construction every day," said Chris Legnon, chairman of SEAA's marketing committee and vice president, strategic planning, for Cooper Steel. "We hope this is a new tradition that will grow over time."

In recognition of the week-long stand down, SEAA also is offering a poster "11 Tips for Post Fall Recovery," which can be downloaded for free at: https://www.seaa.net/standdown.html#downloads

This and other resources to assist steel erectors in holding a Fall Prevention Stand Down, are available on SEAA's Stand Down page.




