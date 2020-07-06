The Tadano ATF130G-5 has a 310 ft. (91 m) max lifting height.

Select Crane Sales delivered a 2020 Tadano ATF130G-5 to a customer in the Northeast who had an immediate need.

Select Crane Sales' quick delivery of the 130 ton all terrain resulted in little to no down time for its customer, according to the company.

The Tadano ATF130G-5 has a 310 ft. max lifting height and is easy to set up and cost effective to transport, the company said.

The boom and extension can be carried along with the crane, which has a total weight of 60 ton and axle load of 12 ton.

In addition to the efficiencies, it is equipped with Tadano Lift Adjuster, which allows for easy and quick load pick-up without load swing, an advantage for critical jobs.

