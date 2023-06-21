(L-R) are Constantino Lannes, SENNEBOGEN; Vinicius Casselli, Envimat; Erich Sennebogen SENNEBOGEN; Arnaldo Casselli, Envimat; Alexandre Moura, Envimat; Carlos Oliveira, Envimat; and Colleen Miller, SENNEBOGEN.

When Vinicius Casselli first planned to become a SENNEBOGEN dealer in Brazil, he knew that there were many opportunities for SENNEBOGEN, mainly in the forestry sector.

He initially thought that SENNNEBOGEN could become as much as 30 to 40 percent of his sales. He felt that in this heart that since SENNEBOGEN was such a great product, he could turn around the markets' perception.

What he didn't know was that once the word got out that Envimat was going to be the SENNEBOGEN dealer in Brazil and that it was going to serve the industries properly, that it would grow to more than 80 percent of its business … in three short years.

At the recent ISRI show, Envimat was the top SENNEBOGEN dealer in the SENNEBOGEN America family. In the top three also were Alta Equipment and Tractor & Equipment Company.

According to Bruce Davis, director of demolition and material handling, "Alta Equipment appreciates the partnership we have with SENNEBOGEN. We were honored to be chosen to receive this award and look forward to more opportunities in the future."

Similarly, Chad Stracener of Tractor & Equipment Company also was very pleased to once again repeat as one of the top three.

"SENNEBOGEN and TEC share many goals, with the most significant goal being providing first class customer support. SENNEBOGEN customers know that they are buying the best product on the market, and expect high uptime.

"It is our responsibility as a distributor to respond and repair when customers have a failure. We take that very seriously and will continue investing in parts inventory and technician training where we can make repairs faster. Constantino Lannes and his team at SENNEBOGEN have been great partners to TEC … we look forward to continued success."

Envimat's company name embodies its main areas of interest — the Environment and Material Handling. Starting with its strength in the forestry sector, it quickly got positive feedback from some of the largest pulp and paper mills in the country.

As Caselli explained it, many in the industry were not familiar with the capabilities of SENNEBOGEN material handlers. They kept trying to order machines that were too big for the job, adding unnecessary operating and maintenance costs while reducing their bottom line. He recalled a case where he met with a prospective client and he felt that a SENNEBOGEN was the machine that was needed for the job. After reviewing the job application specifications, Casselli recommended a SENNEBOGEN. The client was apprehensive but after some review, felt that perhaps a SENNEBOGEN would be the right machine and ordered six.

"After a few months, when it was time to acquire machines for a new project, they contacted me and placed the order for nine SENNEBOGEN machines."

They quickly realized the value that Envimat, with its knowledge and experience related to lifting capacities, would make their operation more cost efficient as well as more environmentally friendly. They knew that if 1 liter of diesel burned created 2.6 kg of CO2 then, every liter of diesel not burned not only saves them money but reduces their carbon footprint. A Win-Win for all parties.

Thanks for the Factory Support

Casselli also could not say enough about the support he and his team get from SENNEBOGEN.

"First of all, we send our technicians for the free factory training at the SENNEBOGEN Training Center in Charlotte. I also appreciate that they have a training team that is fluent in Spanish. Our techs come back with a thorough understanding of the equipment and how it was designed and how it works. As well, their trainers are not just ‘teachers', they are technicians themselves. This creates the best possible learning scenario — technicians showing other technicians."

As well, Caselli was very thankful for the ongoing support they get directly from Constantino Lannes, president of SENNEBOGEN America. Besides being fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, he calls Constantino a "SENNAHOLIC".

"Whether it is one machine or 10 machines, he brings enthusiasm to each customer. He also generously shares his knowledge and our customers really appreciate it."

SENNEBOGEN Secret Sauce

According to Casselli, the design of the machine is one of the ingredients of the secret sauce to Envimat's success.

"The way they designed the machine, with off-the-shelf parts makes it easier for our customer to ensure their uptime as they can get Cummins and Bosch parts everywhere. Without computers to fail, uptime is always at a maximum."

Caselli remembers getting a call from an operator where the screen shut down, but the machine kept on working as there was no computer in the background keeping it from being operational. He was surprised that he could continue to load logs and then realized the benefit of not having a computer-controlled machine.

Getting Ready for a Repeat

Although Envimat stocks all the parts and keeps investing in building their parts inventory, Casselli feels that his customers appreciate the fact that the parts are not proprietary and can get almost everything through their own supply chain. Even still, he continues to build his inventory of parts to ensure that his customers can rely on his support when they need it. This according to Casselli is a "winning strategy" and he loves winning. His plan to repeat next year as the Dealer of the Year is clear.

"I've always said that Plan B was to make sure that Plan A worked and that is the course of action that we are following. Our team sleeps, eats and thinks SENNEBOGEN 24 hours a day."

He also knows that from his experience and success in the forestry sector, that their clients count on them as their equipment partner.

"To meet that goal", continued Casselli, "we are building a team of purpose-built market specialists to work within our scrap, waste and port industries and bring them purpose-built solutions. Our objective is to become a ‘mini factory-styled' SENNEBOGEN right here in Brazil. This will enable us to repeat next year and for years to come."

