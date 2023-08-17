Sound Heavy Machinery will represent SENNEBOGEN in offering warranty service, scheduled maintenance plans and service on SENNEBOGEN’s current and legacy machines.

Sound Heavy Machinery (SHM) has been named the official SENNEBOGEN authorized service provider of the Carolinas.

The Wilmington, N.C.-based full-service dealer will represent SENNEBOGEN in offering warranty service, scheduled maintenance plans and service on SENNEBOGEN's current and legacy machines. SENNEBOGEN offers specialized equipment solutions for recycling and scrap metal yards, demolition, barge and port operations, log handling, transfer stations and waste facilities.

Sound Heavy Machinery owner, Mark Bobo explained the value of the partnership for both companies.

"SENNEBOGEN is known for its quality products and custom solutions, so we are extremely excited to represent them as an Authorized Service Provider", said Bobo. "Providing professional service and product support is the foundation of our business, and the key to having successful sales, rental and parts departments. We are very familiar with the company and its material handling lineup since SENNEBOGEN Americas is headquartered in Stanley, N.C."

SHM was founded in 2010 by Bobo and has shown steady growth since then. SHM offers industry-leading brands such as Anaconda, AUSA, Kobelco, ASV, Terex, RubbleCrusher, XL Specialized Trailers, Terex Rough Terrain Cranes and Steel Systems Installation. Besides renting equipment and selling new and used parts, SHM has a vibrant service department that services all makes and models of equipment for both the field and its service shop.

The agreement was signed by Bobo and Robert Rodriguez, ASP channel manager at the SHM offices in Wilmington, N.C.

"Sound Heavy Machinery is a well-known dealer in the Carolinas and which has made great strides in growing its customer base and services despite less-than-ideal market conditions the past few years," said Rodriguez. "Since North Carolina is our home, we really needed an outstanding dealership to represent us, so we are extremely excited and please to partner with SHM."

For more information, visit www.SoundHM.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories