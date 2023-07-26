List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Shafer Equipment Company Celebrates 20th Anniversary

    Wed July 26, 2023 - West Edition #16
    LBX


    Among its many achievements, Shafer received the Triple Crown Award from Link-Belt Excavators in 2020. The Triple Crown Award recognizes Link-Belt dealers who demonstrate a “Customer First” approach while focusing on Market Share, Parts Sales, and Customer Service excellence within their area of responsibility. (LBX photo) Shafer’s anniversary celebration was held at the company’s Sparks, Nev., location in June, with more than 200 fellow colleagues, employees and family members in attendance. (LBX photo)

    Shafer Equipment Company, Inc. is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

    The family-owned company was founded in 2003 by Jay Shafer and has since grown to become a leading provider of Link-Belt Excavator equipment.

    "Twenty years is a great accomplishment and worth celebrating," Chris Wise, general manager of market development, said. "Jay and his team have a customer-comes-first attitude and they treat all their clients as friends. Watching Jay and the rest of the Shafer staff welcome their customers and really celebrate them as the driver of their success and longevity was a real honor to witness. We have complete confidence in the team that Jay is leading Shafer Equipment's next 20 years of success."

    Among its many achievements, Shafer received the Triple Crown Award from Link-Belt Excavators in 2020. The Triple Crown Award recognizes Link-Belt dealers who demonstrate a "Customer First" approach while focusing on Market Share, Parts Sales, and Customer Service excellence within their area of responsibility.

    That same year, Shafer placed the winning bid for Pink-Belt, benefiting $145,000 to Breast Cancer Awareness initiatives.

    Shafer's anniversary celebration was held at the company's Sparks, Nev., location in June, with more than 200 fellow colleagues, employees and family members in attendance.

    "It was great to see old and new friends in the business," said Shafer. "I'm proud of the growth we've accomplished over 20 years and look forward to seeing what the family will do in the future."

    Shafer is excited about the successes over the years, but even more enthusiastic about the future.

    The company has big plans for the next 20 years and is confident that it can achieve even more with the continued support of its customers, partners and employees.

    About LBX Company

    LBX Company LLC offers a full line of Link-Belt hydraulic excavators — including standard, long front and minimum swing configurations — from 8 to 80 metric tons, along with scrap and material handlers and forestry machines. Link-Belt machines are available through an extensive network of North and Latin America dealers.

    LBX's subsidiary company, LBX do Brasil, distributes these products in Latin America. LBX Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Construction Machinery, a worldwide leader in construction equipment innovation and quality manufacturing based in Chiba, Japan. For more information, visit lbxco.com

    For more information, contact Lisa Bemis, marketing communications manager, at [email protected].




