Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Simon A. Meester Named President of Genie

Wed July 28, 2021 - National Edition
terex


Simon A. Meester
Simon A. Meester

John L. Garrison Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Terex Corporation, announced that Simon A. Meester has been appointed president of Genie, effective Aug. 1, 2021.

Meester will continue to report to Garrison and join the company's executive leadership team.

Meester currently serves as chief operating officer of Genie.

Meester joined Genie in 2018 from Eaton Corporation, where he was vice president and general manager of the industrial control division. Previously, he held senior roles at Caterpillar and Sandvik. Meester will continue to be based in Genie's Redmond, Wash., headquarters.

"Simon's leadership has kept Genie team members safe during the pandemic, while leading key strategic initiatives to deliver quality and value for our customers," Garrison said. "He is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the business, our customers' needs, and how to drive growth. I am confident that he is the right person to lead Genie forward."

"Genie has committed team members, strong customer relationships, and a passion to innovate and grow the business," Meester said. "I am honored to lead Genie and build on our momentum as we continue to position Genie for the future."

For more information, visit www.terex.com.




Today's top stories

Focusing On Hazard Communication Standards

Scarsella Brothers Fix 'Astronomical' Flood Issue on SR 112

Doosan Bobcat Continues Expansion With Groundbreaking of $70M Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina

Clark Construction 'Tops Out' Aztec Stadium

Fahey Sales Acquired by Jeff Martin Auctioneers

Modernization of Rome, Ga.'s Armuchee High School Slated for 2022 Finish

SEAA Names Pete Gum New Executive Director

Connect Work Tools Adds New Location in Cleburne, Texas



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Genie Terex






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo