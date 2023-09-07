For use in various applications like mining, aggregates, demolition and recycling and industrial minerals applications, this product offering can be incorporated into a compact site or as part of a multi plant system.

Simplicity's MHS620X modular screen plant features the new "extra clearance" 6 by 20 ft. ESX horizontal screen launched earlier this year at ConExpo. This provides increased space between the screen decks, resulting in easier maintenance access to the media, therefore improving overall maintenance safety.

Other key features of the MHS620X include an extra heavy-duty-I-beam frame, rigid diagonal truss construction and galvanized steel structure including walkways, stairs and guard rails.

The MHS620X emphasizes safety, sustainability, ease of operation and streamlined setup times. The complete Simplicity's modular product line consists of several pre-designed wet and dry screening "plug and play" modules. The variety of bolt on options are interchangeable and can be fastened on-site using basic hand tools, eliminating any disruptions to ongoing operations.

"Simplicity is one of three legacy brands within Terex MPS and has always stood for innovation and customer-centric solutions," said Russ Burns, sales director. "The MHS620X embodies the Simplicity reputation by delivering efficient solutions that place safety, sustainability and operational ease at the forefront."

