List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Sims Crane Celebrates Anniversary With Giveaways, Rodeos

    Thu January 25, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Sims Crane


    Sims Crane & Equipment Co.'s 65th anniversary event was held Jan. 7 at the Sun N’ Fun Expo Campus.
    Photo courtesy of Sims Crane & Equipment Co.
    Sims Crane & Equipment Co.'s 65th anniversary event was held Jan. 7 at the Sun N’ Fun Expo Campus.
    Sims Crane & Equipment Co.'s 65th anniversary event was held Jan. 7 at the Sun N’ Fun Expo Campus.   (Photo courtesy of Sims Crane & Equipment Co.) Michael Keene was the crane rodeo champion.   (Photo courtesy of Sims Crane & Equipment Co.) Joel Benitez was the truck rodeo champion.   (Photo courtesy of Sims Crane & Equipment Co.)

    Sims Crane & Equipment Co., the largest private crane rental and rigging service company in Florida, hosted a 65th company anniversary event with a day of exciting activities to celebrate the company's continued expansion and honor its 1,400 dedicated employees.

    The festivities were held Jan. 7 at the Sun N' Fun Expo Campus.

    Sims Crane employees from the company's nine branches in Florida and one in Atlanta have participated in qualifying events for the Crane and Truck Rodeo throughout the fall, and are ready to show off their skills to kick off the day of employee appreciation.

    Scholarships also were awarded to Sims Crane employees to further their children's educations.

    The day featured a 15-team employee BBQ cookoff competition, an employee cornhole competition, a new uniform fashion show, equipment displays and vendor and sponsor displays.

    "We were thrilled to show our invaluable staff how much they mean to the Sims Crane family at our 65th anniversary event," said Sims Crane CEO Deborah Weber. "These are the great people that make this company go, and without their hard work and dedication, we wouldn't be here celebrating Sims Crane's 65 years. With their dedication, we're looking forward to another 65 years and to continued growth and prosperity."

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    AED Gathers in Las Vegas for Annual Summit/CONDEX

    Inflation Has Contractors Taking Pass On Federally-Funded Transportation Projects

    California's Freeway Enhancement Project Gives I-605 Needed Facelift

    Webber Unclogs Notorious Texas Bottleneck

    Hyundai Hydraulic Excavators Deliver Speed, Power, Control, Productivity

    N.M. Receives $67.7M Grant for First-of-Its-Kind Project

    Fay & Wright Excavating Acquires Blastech Inc.; Forms New Company

    Tips On Selecting the Right Snow Tool for Your Application



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Cranes FLORIDA Sims Crane & Equipment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA