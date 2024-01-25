Photo courtesy of Sims Crane & Equipment Co. Sims Crane & Equipment Co.'s 65th anniversary event was held Jan. 7 at the Sun N’ Fun Expo Campus.

Sims Crane & Equipment Co., the largest private crane rental and rigging service company in Florida, hosted a 65th company anniversary event with a day of exciting activities to celebrate the company's continued expansion and honor its 1,400 dedicated employees.

The festivities were held Jan. 7 at the Sun N' Fun Expo Campus.

Sims Crane employees from the company's nine branches in Florida and one in Atlanta have participated in qualifying events for the Crane and Truck Rodeo throughout the fall, and are ready to show off their skills to kick off the day of employee appreciation.

Scholarships also were awarded to Sims Crane employees to further their children's educations.

The day featured a 15-team employee BBQ cookoff competition, an employee cornhole competition, a new uniform fashion show, equipment displays and vendor and sponsor displays.

"We were thrilled to show our invaluable staff how much they mean to the Sims Crane family at our 65th anniversary event," said Sims Crane CEO Deborah Weber. "These are the great people that make this company go, and without their hard work and dedication, we wouldn't be here celebrating Sims Crane's 65 years. With their dedication, we're looking forward to another 65 years and to continued growth and prosperity."

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

