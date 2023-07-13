The project scope included a series of capital improvements such as a 23,500-sq.-ft. expansion to the facility and the addition of 18,000 sq. ft. of new waterfront rooms that will provide flexible meeting and event space to better accommodate conferences and conventions coming to the Tampa Bay region.

Skanska USA, a construction and development firm, announced the completion of the largest renovation project in the history of the Tampa Convention Center in downtown Tampa, Fla., that will cater to locals and business and leisure travelers.

The project scope included a series of capital improvements such as a 23,500-sq.-ft. expansion to the facility and the addition of 18,000 sq. ft. of new waterfront rooms that will provide flexible meeting and event space to better accommodate conferences and conventions coming to the Tampa Bay region.

Skanska and Baker Barrios Architects, the project's design partner, in conjunction with Convergence Design, provided master planning services for the major expansion of the convention center facility.

"The city of Tampa is a world-class destination deserving of an upgraded convention center that complements its economic and population growth," said Chuck Jablon, senior vice president of constructionof Skanska's Florida building operations.

"By executing the modernization of the Tampa Convention Center, Skanska is proud to have played a part in bringing that vision to life and delivering a project that will provide long-term economic value for the community."

Originally built in 1990, renovations to the convention center included upgrades to the highly frequented Tampa Riverwalk such as the installation of new railings, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps, a canopy metal ceiling, and new column wraps. Another significant upgrade was the installation of new signage for the Tampa Convention Center complete with LED multi-color exterior letters and three rows of colorful lights added to the façade to light up the downtown Tampa skyline and more prominently feature the convention center's prime location.

"These are world-class improvements, befitting of a world-class convention center and city," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "This is the largest renovation in the center's history and ensures that it and the city of Tampa will continue to be a highly sought-after meeting and event destination."

Since the convention center facilities remained operational during the construction phase and because of the limited amount of storage space available on site, the Skanska construction team turned to one of Tampa Bay's top amenities for support — its pristine waterfront. To reduce the requirement for 75 tractor trailer deliveries, Skanska employed the use of floating platforms to store and transport more than 700 pieces of structural steel to the project site.

Additional work completed as part of the convention center's renovation included an extensive upgrade to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, encompassing the rebuilding of 16 air handling units and the installation of two rooftop air handling units with two energy recovery ventilator units.

Skanska has long contributed to the evolution of downtown Tampa Bay through the construction of several high-profile and transformative projects delivered in recent years, including the University of South Florida Health's Morsani College of Medicine & Heart Institute, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

