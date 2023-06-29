Skanska provided construction management at risk services to build the waterfront park and entertainment venue inclusive of new outdoor amenities, enhanced public spaces and increased public safety.

Skanska USA, a construction and development firm, announced the delivery of the highly anticipated Coachman Park, a transformative waterfront redevelopment in Downtown Clearwater, Fla., that is creating a world-class outdoor destination that will serve both locals and visitors.

Under the approximately $72 million construction contract with the city of Clearwater, Skanska provided construction management at risk services to build the waterfront park and entertainment venue inclusive of new outdoor amenities, enhanced public spaces and increased public safety. The public space sits within the 24-acre iconic Coachman Park in Clearwater's city center.

Designed by Skanska's project partner Stantec Engineering, the scope of work focused on redeveloping 19 acres within the park grounds including building a shaded bluff walk that connects the park to the city's downtown, new gardens and a scenic lake, and adding recreational amenities to enhance pedestrian activity, the cycling experience and support community events. The renovation encompassed building a modern pirate-themed playground featuring $1.2 million of new equipment, an interactive splash pad, a lake with a pedestrian bridge, picnic pavilions and new bathrooms, among other amenities.

"Our construction team at Skanska is immensely proud of the new outdoor destination we have delivered with the completion of this innovative waterfront park that will cater to the Clearwater community and its visitors for decades to come," said Chuck Jablon, senior vice president of construction for Skanska's Florida building operations.

"Coachman Park exemplifies how local governments can invest in transforming underutilized public spaces into active outdoor destinations that enhance their communities and serve as a catalyst for further economic growth."

The park's centerpiece is a 4,000-seat covered concert venue with capacity for 5,000 more eventgoers on the connected lawn. Given that Clearwater's downtown waterfront sits at an elevation unique along Florida's coastline, the design and construction team focused on further activating the prime location by enhancing the unparalleled views of the Intracoastal Waterway and downtown Clearwater.

Skanska's long-standing commitment to the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area includes the construction of several high-profile public space and park projects delivered in recent years, including the St. Petersburg Pier, Pier Approach and Gateway, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

